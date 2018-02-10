TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Maame Biney advances to 500m quarterfinals

By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2018, 6:11 AM EST
Maame Biney advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 500m short track event, finishing second in her heat with a time of 43.665 seconds. She will be the sole American in the quarterfinals of the event after Lana Gehring finished third in her heat.

Only the top two from each heat advance to the quarterfinals.

500m World Record holder Elise Christie of finished first in her heat. The Briton posted a new Olympic Record of 42.872 seconds. Shim Suk-hee of South Korea, a three-time Olympic medalist in the same heat as the World Record holder, failed to advance.

The quarterfinals of the women’s 500m short track begin on February 13.

The early bird: Breaking down late night action in PyeongChang

By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2018, 6:35 AM EST
If you were asleep anytime between midnight and 6:00a.m. EST in the United States, then it’s fair to say that you probably missed a couple of events in PyeongChang. Here at OlympicTalk, we’ll take you through the evening’s stories and results.  Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the Olympic Games, as she cruised in the final four kilometers of the women’s skiathlon. But perhaps the bigger story of that race belongs to the silver medalist: Marit Bjorgen. By reaching the podium in the skiiathlon, the Norwegian has officially become the most successful female Winter Olympian.

Snowboarding: USA’s Gerard emerges as serious contender

It was a big day for Norway and Canada as the two nations continue to dominate the sport. Norway and Canada combine for eight of 12 slopestyle finalists.

In Heat 1, it was all about X Games champion Markus Cleveland as he overcame a poor Heat 1 performance to land atop the standings. He was joined by compatriots Mons Roisland and Torgeir Bergrem.

Heat 2 provided some of the biggest names in the sport with Mark McMorris and Max Parrot of Canada leading the standings. Team USA’s Red Gerard took one step closer to being one of the youngest American Olympic medalists, finishing third. Meanwhile, Belgium’s Seppe Smits barely held onto the final qualification spot.

With the two giants of the sport competing, and with Gerard looking to steal their thunder, the slopestyle final is bound to be dramatic.

Ice Hockey: Sweden hold off Japan

The Japanese women’s ice hockey team proved to be an unexpected challenge for Sweden. This is only the third time that the island nation qualified for the Winter Olympics (1998, 2014), and only scored a single goal in Sochi. Known for being a doormat team for the other competitors, Japan seemed to turn the switch after conceding within the first three minutes of their opening game.

Rather than fold, the Japanese were able to withstand the pressure put on by the Swedes and were eventually able to squeak the puck past GK Sarah Grann late in the second period to draw level. The second intermission gave Sweden an opportunity to regroup following Japan’s sudden pressure, and managed to grab another early goal in the third period off a tight angle by Sarah Hjalmarsson.

Cross Country Skiing: Diggins in fifth as Kalla claims first PyeongChang gold

Norway’s Marit Bjoergen led the field in the first 7.5km of the skiathlon, pushing the pace up through the transition into the ski change. Swede Charlotte Kalla made a bursting move from the pack around the 12km mark, creating a nine second gap between her and the 10 time Olympic medalist. Kalla’s stunning move at the 12km mark proved to be the decisive break that was necessary to defeat the legendary Norwegian skiier, as Kalla won with a time of 40:44:9.

America’s Jessie Diggins finished fifth, 14.7 second behind the leader.

Freestyle Skiing

Qualifying continued for the men’s moguls, with Michael Kingsbury cementing his place as the man to beat for the competition.

Short Track

18 year-old Maame Biney advanced out of her 500m heat with a time of 43.665 seconds. She will be joining Britain’s Elise Christie, who posted a new Olympic Record time of 42.872 seconds.

By Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Maame Biney’s biggest fan arrived too late to see her practice for her Olympic debut.

Biney’s father, Kweku, slipped into a seat at the short track training center in time to wave to his 18-year-old daughter, who was preparing to leave the ice after Friday’s session.

The elder Biney will be in the stands on Saturday to watch Maame compete in the 500-meter heats. He’s hoping to bring his homemade sign from the U.S. trials reading: “Kick some hiney Biney.”

“I’m not driving so it might be hard to carry,” said Kweku Biney, who is commuting from Seoul, about two hours away from the Olympics by train.

