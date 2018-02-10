Moral victories no longer enough: Diggins 5th in skiathlon

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The U.S. racer Jessie Diggins finished fifth Saturday in the women’s skiathlon. That marked the best individual finish for an American in an Olympic cross-country ski race since 1976, when Bill Koch took silver — still the only medal the United States has won in the discipline.
It is a measure of the expectations the American team has for these PyeongChang Games that, afterward, Diggins — golden glitter on her cheeks — was pleased but hardly elated.
Moral victories are no longer good enough.
Jimmy Fallon channeled in his Shia Labeuf on Thursday night to deliver a pep talk for the ages to Team USA ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics.
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn called out the late night host in his #WhyImStillSingle segment, and Fallon delivered.
Jimmy’s advice: “Do it!”
The two-time Olympic medalist was clearly pumped up from his speech.
Would it be a stretch to credit Fallon should Vonn medal in PyeongChang?
Follow the embedded url and skip to 5:00 to view Fallon's pep talk.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Philippe Marquis needed something to take his mind off the searing pain in his right knee. The knee with the torn anterior cruciate ligament. The knee with surgery scheduled for next month. The knee that for years has been a vital shock absorber during Marquis’ rise to one of the best moguls skiers on the planet.
So the Canadian grabbed his gloves and a Sharpie and started writing. He scribbled “Engage” on his left thumb, “Fire” on his right thumb and added “What ACL” and “Keep Fighting” on the underside of his wrists because, hey, he was on a roll.
Usually, the 28-year-old from Quebec isn’t into self-help stuff. He hasn’t needed it during a career that’d been largely devoid of injury until one bad bounce in Utah last month that left his ACL shredded and his Olympics very much in doubt.
Still, there Marquis was in the starting gate at Phoenix Snow Park on Friday morning during Olympic qualifying, his mere presence a testament to his own stubbornness, the expert care of the Canadian medical staff and copious amounts of tape.
