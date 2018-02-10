Red Gerard hopes to emulate Sage Kotsenburg upset

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Red Gerard saw Sage Kotsenburg two weeks ago. The Olympics were not a heavy discussion topic.
But Gerard will hope on Sunday morning (Saturday night ET) to follow Kotsenburg as an unlikely U.S. Olympic slopestyle medalist. The difference is that Kotsenburg was a veteran, while Gerard is the youngest U.S. Olympic male snowboarder in history.
“I don’t think I was too ready for it [the Olympics], to be honest,” the 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colo., said after advancing to the 12-man final in fourth place in qualifying Saturday afternoon. “Every checkpoint you go through, you’ve got to go through a security thing, you’ve got to show your credential everywhere you go. I get frustrated. Everybody’s like, you’ve got to just keep your patience.”
Gerard looked unflustered at Phoenix Snow Park. Like the laid-back rider who has emerged as the best American slopestyler in the last year. He put down perhaps the most creative run in qualifying. The other three Americans did not advance.
Read more and watch highlights from the men’s qualifying heats
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Thrown together from leagues all over the world, the players shook hands and introduced themselves to teammates they’d never met but know well thanks to a bit of technology.
Long before their first practice together Friday, members of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team connected via a group chat. They talked hockey, logistics and life, and it’s already paying dividends.
“When we get in the locker room today, we feel like we’ve known each other for a while,” forward Brian O’Neill said.
The U.S. was among the final teams to get on the ice together as a group, save for many playing at the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November. With just five practices to get up to speed with coach Tony Granato and each other, the group chat and a website to study various systems were essential to bonding and developing camaraderie. Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato told her brother such bonding was key in a short international tournament.
Read the rest and watch streams, video at NBCOlympics.com
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Robb Stauber knows who will start in net when the Americans kick off their quest for Olympic gold. The U.S. coach simply chooses not to share that information just yet.
He also hasn’t told his trio of goaltenders yet either.
Meghan Duggan: We’re “on a mission”
Not that waiting to hear who gets the honor of playing Sunday against Finland is bothering Maddie Rooney, Alex Rigsby or Nicole Hensley. They’re all preparing as if Stauber will be tapping them first as the Americans look to end the country’s 20-year stretch without Olympic gold.
“I think we all just need to be ready to go,” Rooney said after practice Saturday. “We’re all competing for the No. 1 spot, and I think we’re all ready to go. Just waiting on the call.”
Read more and catch up on other action from PyeongChang