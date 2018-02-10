TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By Nate ClarkFeb 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
The American women’s hockey team begins its campaign to end its 20 year gold medal drought. Having lost to rivals Canada in back-to-back gold medal games in 2010 and 2014, it’s gold-or-bust for this American squad. Some of the players from that squad have returned, and will certainly be recalling on that experience to guide the youngsters throughout the tournament.  They open against Finland, a team with its own high expectations. The Finns are currently ranked third in the IIHF and won’t permit themselves to be pushovers against the Americans.

Ice Hockey

The United States and Finland begin Group A play. Placed in the same group as Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, an opening round win could go a long way. Though the ghosts of Sochi still linger in the locker room, the Americans cannot afford to look past their opponents who will quickly seize upon any error. Jenni Hiirikoski is Finland’s star player; a defender, yet also one of the team’s most creative players in attacking movements.

USA vs. FIN Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Morgan Schild stars in the women’s moguls final. She will be joined by compatriots Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo. Perrine Laffont, who finished first in the qualifying rounds, remains the heavy favorite to win gold. Canada’s Andi Naude and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe will also be featuring.

Women’s moguls final Stream Live Here 7:00a.m. EST / 4.a.m. PST

Biathlon 

Though the U.S. has never medaled in this sport, the nation’s best chance at doing so is with Lowell Bailey. He was the first American to capture a world championship title when he won gold at the 2017 IBU World Championships. He’ll need another top notch performance to take down three-time Olympic medalist Martin Fourcade.

Men’s 10km sprint Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Luge

The first medal event for luge begins with the men’s individual runs. After some disappointing results in training, Felix Loch looks back to his old self and will again be challenging Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl for gold . Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer had his own impress run to put him in an outside-looking in position for a medal.

Stream Live Here 6:00 a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Speed Skating

History seems very likely in the Men’s 5,000m. Dutch speedskater, who won gold in 2010 and 2014, would be the most decorated men’s speed skater ever if he is to claim the three-peat.

Men’s 5,000m Stream Live Here 2:00a.m. EST / 11p.m. PST

Cross Country Skiing

The men take on a grueling 30km race for their first event in the sport. Martin Johnsrud Sundby is a heavy favorite to continue Norway’s legacy.

Men’s Skiathlon Stream Live Here 1:15a.m. EST / 10:15p.m. PST

High winds delay Olympic men’s downhill

Getty Images
By Seth RubinroitFeb 10, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
Wind gusts up 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) have delayed the men’s downhill, the opening Alpine skiing event of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The event, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will take place at a future date to be determined. Check back for updates.

Austria’s Matthias Mayer is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic downhill gold medal.

Korean hockey team ready to play, not worry about politics

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — All the protests and ceremonies surrounding the first combined Korean team in Olympic history are about to take a pause, at least for a few hours.

The Korean women’s hockey team, its every move watched and dissected since North Koreans were added to the roster just a few weeks ago, will make its Olympics debut in a sold-out game against Switzerland on Saturday night. It will be an extraordinary moment for Koreans, and it comes just 24 hours after the opening ceremony.

Tuning out all the politics will be impossible.

“Obviously, it’s in the back of our heads that this goes bigger than just hockey and this combined team,” defenseman Marissa Brandt said Friday. “But we just focus on the game and focus on what we can control.”

Playing hockey is all they can do. Rumors swirled Friday as the Koreans practiced that Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, might attend the game and be among the capacity crowd of 6,000 at the Kwandong Hockey Center. She arrived Friday as the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the Korean War in 1950-53.

Read the rest of the story and get more hockey news at NBCOlympics.com