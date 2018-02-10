Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

The American women’s hockey team begins its campaign to end its 20 year gold medal drought. Having lost to rivals Canada in back-to-back gold medal games in 2010 and 2014, it’s gold-or-bust for this American squad. Some of the players from that squad have returned, and will certainly be recalling on that experience to guide the youngsters throughout the tournament. They open against Finland, a team with its own high expectations. The Finns are currently ranked third in the IIHF and won’t permit themselves to be pushovers against the Americans.

Ice Hockey

The United States and Finland begin Group A play. Placed in the same group as Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, an opening round win could go a long way. Though the ghosts of Sochi still linger in the locker room, the Americans cannot afford to look past their opponents who will quickly seize upon any error. Jenni Hiirikoski is Finland’s star player; a defender, yet also one of the team’s most creative players in attacking movements.

USA vs. FIN Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Morgan Schild stars in the women’s moguls final. She will be joined by compatriots Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo. Perrine Laffont, who finished first in the qualifying rounds, remains the heavy favorite to win gold. Canada’s Andi Naude and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe will also be featuring.

Women’s moguls final Stream Live Here 7:00a.m. EST / 4.a.m. PST

Biathlon

Though the U.S. has never medaled in this sport, the nation’s best chance at doing so is with Lowell Bailey. He was the first American to capture a world championship title when he won gold at the 2017 IBU World Championships. He’ll need another top notch performance to take down three-time Olympic medalist Martin Fourcade.

Men’s 10km sprint Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Luge

The first medal event for luge begins with the men’s individual runs. After some disappointing results in training, Felix Loch looks back to his old self and will again be challenging Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl for gold . Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer had his own impress run to put him in an outside-looking in position for a medal.

Stream Live Here 6:00 a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Speed Skating

History seems very likely in the Men’s 5,000m. Dutch speedskater, who won gold in 2010 and 2014, would be the most decorated men’s speed skater ever if he is to claim the three-peat.

Men’s 5,000m Stream Live Here 2:00a.m. EST / 11p.m. PST

Cross Country Skiing

The men take on a grueling 30km race for their first event in the sport. Martin Johnsrud Sundby is a heavy favorite to continue Norway’s legacy.

Men’s Skiathlon Stream Live Here 1:15a.m. EST / 10:15p.m. PST