Young fan waves at Lindsey Vonn on TV, Vonn waves back

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Renee Chou was watching the Opening Ceremony with her 3-year-old daughter when Lindsey Vonn appeared on the television.

Chou’s daughter waved at Vonn with no response. According to a Tweet from Chou, her daughter said, “But she didn’t see me. She’s not waving back!”

My 3 yr old wanted to say hello to @lindseyvonn! “But she didn’t see me. She’s not waving back!” 😆 #OpeningCeremony #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/hekP1Zqn25 — Renee Chou (@chouchoutv) February 10, 2018

Her disappointment did not last long.

Vonn responded to the Tweet by saying “Omg so cute!! I’m waving.”

Omg so cute!! I’m waving 👋🏻 ❤️ https://t.co/ZoAXCCDYxQ — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 10, 2018

Read more and catch up on the rest of the action in PyeongChang