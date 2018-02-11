Adam Rippon ‘so proud’ after Olympic debut

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

28-year-old Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in figure skating’s team event, racking up eight points for Team USA on Sunday night.

Rippon executed a clean free skate to finish third in the five-man field. He was the number-one trend worldwide on Twitter after his performance, set “Arrival of the Birds/Exodus” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay.

“I’m so proud to be on this team,” Rippon said on the NBC broadcast. “I went out there and I did my job.”

