Adam Rippon’s influence stretching beyond Olympics

Adam Rippon is an Olympian. It feels good for Kelly Rippon, Adam’s mother, to say after her son spent the better part of a decade training as a talented teenager without hearing so much as a peep about the Games.

Long before they flew into PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kelly and Adam would drive three hours from Clarks Summit, Pa. multiple times a week to train under Russian figure skater Yelena Sergeeva—who seemed petrified of jinxes.

“I think it’s almost like whistling in the theater,” Kelly said in a recent interview with GoodHousekeeping.com. “We didn’t discuss it.”

… As Adam sets his sights on impressing judges at his first Games, the constant buzz surrounding the 28-year-old hasn’t focused on his unprecedented back-to-back junior world championships, his 2016 national title, or his signature “Rippon Lutz”: a variation of the Lutz jump with both arms raised above the head. It has focused on his status as the first openly gay American to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Read the rest at NBCOlympics.com and watch video of Rippon