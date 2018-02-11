An ode to Robert Johansson’s luscious mustache

In a stunning final run, Chris Mazdzer became the first American man to win an Olympic singles medal in luge.
Mazdzer finished with a cumulative time of 3:10.728, good enough for silver.
Germany’s Felix Loch, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, entered the final run in prime position to take gold, but a disastrous final run by the German pushed him outside of medal contention altogether.
Instead it was Austria’s David Gleirscher set a new track record of 47.652 seconds to stun the competition, winning the gold medal.
Mazdzer was not expected to contend for a medal, but that status changed in the second run, in which he placed second behind Loch with a time of 47.717 seconds. The American set a course record on Run 3 with a time of 47.534 seconds, which firmly set him within striking distance of a medal.
Mazdzer now joins Erin Hamlin as one of only two Americans, male or female, to win an Olympic singles medal in luge.
Results
Gold: David Gleirscher (AUT), 3:10.702
Silver: Chris Mazdzer (USA), 3:10.728
Bronze: Johannes Ludwig (GER), 3:10.932
4: Dominik Fischnaller (ITA), 3:10.934
5: Felix Loch (GER), 3:10.968
6: Sam Edney (CAN), 3:11.021
7: Kevin Fischnaller (ITA), 3:11.054
8: Roman Repilov (OAR), 3:11.108
9: Wolfgang Kindl (AUT), 3:11.133
10. Andi Langenhan (GER), 3:11.433