An ode to Robert Johansson’s luscious mustache

Norway’s Robert Johansson became an international superstar Friday. No, not because of his prowess on the slopes. Not because of his incredible bronze-medal winning jumping in the normal hill finals. But because of his extremely well-groomed mustache.

Let’s take the time to truly appreciate Norway’s national treasure.

Moments after winning his first career Olympic medal, the topic of conversations was still Johansson’s stache.

“I started it two years ago and it’s been good for me,” he told reporters. “I started getting compliments for it and just went with it.”

