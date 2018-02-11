TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
An ode to Robert Johansson’s luscious mustache

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Norway’s Robert Johansson became an international superstar Friday. No, not because of his prowess on the slopes. Not because of his incredible bronze-medal winning jumping in the normal hill finals. But because of his extremely well-groomed mustache.

Let’s take the time to truly appreciate Norway’s national treasure.

Moments after winning his first career Olympic medal, the topic of conversations was still Johansson’s stache.

“I started it two years ago and it’s been good for me,” he told reporters. “I started getting compliments for it and just went with it.”

Biathletes facing difficult conditions in PyeongChang

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Laura Dahlmeier was laying on the frozen ground at the Olympics, blocking out the glare of the lights from above, blocking out the bitter 10-degree temperature and the gusts of wind, and fired five shots from her .22-caliber small-bore rifle at a target 50 meters away.

The German biathlete hit all five of the silver dollar-sized targets, then tossed the gun on her back and strode off on her skis against the backdrop of a night sky.

Easy for a biathlete who won five of six events at the world championships last year, but certainly not so easy for everyone.

As if the biathlon — a sport that mixes the endurance and speed of cross-country skiing with the focus and precision of shooting a rifle — isn’t already difficult enough, it just got tougher. Biathletes at the Pyeongchang Games will have additional challenges to contend with over the next two weeks at the Winter Games, including shooting under floodlights at night when temperatures are colder and the wind gustier.

Chris Mazdzer becomes first man to win individual Olympic luge medal

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 8:46 AM EST
In a stunning final run, Chris Mazdzer became the first American man to win an Olympic singles medal in luge.

Mazdzer finished with a cumulative time of 3:10.728, good enough for silver.

Germany’s Felix Loch, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, entered the final run in prime position to take gold, but a disastrous final run by the German pushed him outside of medal contention altogether.

Instead it was Austria’s David Gleirscher set a new track record of 47.652 seconds to stun the competition, winning the gold medal.

Mazdzer was not expected to contend for a medal, but that status changed in the second run, in which he placed second behind Loch with a time of 47.717 seconds. The American set a course record on Run 3 with a time of 47.534 seconds, which firmly set him within striking distance of a medal.

Mazdzer now joins Erin Hamlin as one of only two Americans, male or female, to win an Olympic singles medal in luge.

 

Results

Gold: David Gleirscher (AUT), 3:10.702

Silver: Chris Mazdzer (USA), 3:10.728

Bronze: Johannes Ludwig (GER), 3:10.932

4: Dominik Fischnaller (ITA), 3:10.934

5: Felix Loch (GER), 3:10.968

6: Sam Edney (CAN), 3:11.021

7: Kevin Fischnaller (ITA), 3:11.054

8: Roman Repilov (OAR), 3:11.108

9: Wolfgang Kindl (AUT), 3:11.133

10. Andi Langenhan (GER), 3:11.433