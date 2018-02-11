Can Team USA take gold in figure skating team event?

PyeongChang is in for a busy day on Monday, with Team USA flag bearer Erin Hamlin in action in the women’s individual luge. She faces a mammoth task in challenging the German squad for that gold medal.

Elsewhere, the Dutch will be looking to sweep the speed skating podium for the second time in as many attempts, while Laura Dalhmeier looks to win her second gold in PyeongChang in the women’s biathlong 10km pursuit.

Ice Hockey

The women’s ice hockey tournament continues with Switzerland taking on Japan. The Swiss thrashed Korea 8-0 to spoil the unified team’s debut. Japan proved that they won’t be slouches in the tournament this year, just being edged out by Sweden 1-2 in the opener. The Japanese women’s team says that they’re not satisfied just playing this year; they want a medal. They’ll need a positive result against the Swiss if they are to have any chance.

Things don’t get any easier for Korea as they take on Sweden. The Swedes will certainly be on their guards now following a first round scare versus Japan.

Biathlon

Laura Dalhmeier cruised to gold in the women’s 7.5km sprint and is not expected to let up in the pursuit. Belarus’ Darya Domracheva had a disappointing run, missing two of her targets, finishing sixth. The three-time Olympic gold medalist knows that she has to clean up her shooting if she’s to contend. America’s Susan Dunklee failed to qualify for the event, having finished 66th in the sprint.

Freestyle Skiing

Mikael Kingsbury looks unbeatable heading into the men’s individual moguls final. The 2014 silver medalist finished atop his qualifying heat with a score of 86.07. America will be led by Troy Murphy, whose fourth place effort was enough to send him to the finals as well.

Luge

American flag bearer Erin Hamlin gets her first crack on the track. She will not be entering this event as the favorite, however. That distinction belongs to Germany’s Geisenberger, who’ll be hoping to continue Germany’s dominant grip on the sport.

Curling

Switzerland take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the second semifinal. Switzerland won their first match-up 9-8, thanks in part to a massive final end in which they scored three points to steal the victory. What’s the benefit of playing the same team twice? Learning from the first match. Russia will be looking at how they could better protect their lead (should they get one), and Switzerland will know that they can’t put themselves in that kind of hole again.

Speed Skating

The Netherlands already swept the podium once in PyeongChang so far, can they do it again? Ireen Wuest was one of the three Dutch ladies to land on the podium in the 3,000m, and she’ll certainly be looking to double her medal tally in 2018.

Ski jumping

Will anyone be able to stop Maren Lundby? Before the qualifying trials have begun, the Norwegian finished first in two of her training runs. She has also won six of 10 World Cup events this circuit. So who could possibly pose a challenge to her? Daniela Iraschko-Stolz had a solid training session as well; however, 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt will need to turn a corner quickly if she is to have any shot at defending her gold.

