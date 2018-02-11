Chloe Kim, nervous? Not after 2 ‘pretty bomb’ churros

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The United States finished third in the figure skating team event program, mirroring their result in Sochi four years ago.

Maia and Alex Shibutani clinched the bronze for Team USA in the pairs free skate program, finishing with a technical score of 53.73. The siblings, who skated to Coldplay’s “Paradise”, nearly equaled their previous best with a score of 112.01.

NBCOlympics.com: Team USA captures bronze in figure skating team event

Mirai Nagasu finished second in the ladies free skate program with a score of 137.53, finishing behind Team OAR’s Alina Zagitova, who scored a remarkable 158.08. Nagasu became the first female American Olympian to land a triple axel.

NBCOlympics.com: Mirai Nagasu lands her triple Axel on Olympic ice

Adam Rippon opened up the final day of the team event program, finishing third.

NBCOlympics.com: Adam Rippon skates clean team event free skate

Results

Gold: Canada, 63 points

Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia, 58

Bronze: United States, 53

4. Italy, 49

5. Japan, 44