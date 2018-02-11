Chloe Kim, nervous? Not after 2 ‘pretty bomb’ churros

If you think you’re under pressure, just try being Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old U.S. halfpipe snowboarder is set to make her highly anticipated Olympic debut on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang with the whole world watching.
So what does Kim do to relieve stress and shake out nerves? She snacks on “pretty bomb” churros, according to her Feb. 11 tweet. After tweeting about how nervous she was feeling, Kim is now a proponent of food-based calming techniques.
The United States finished third in the figure skating team event program, mirroring their result in Sochi four years ago.
Maia and Alex Shibutani clinched the bronze for Team USA in the pairs free skate program, finishing with a technical score of 53.73. The siblings, who skated to Coldplay’s “Paradise”, nearly equaled their previous best with a score of 112.01.
Mirai Nagasu finished second in the ladies free skate program with a score of 137.53, finishing behind Team OAR’s Alina Zagitova, who scored a remarkable 158.08. Nagasu became the first female American Olympian to land a triple axel.
Adam Rippon opened up the final day of the team event program, finishing third.
Results
Gold: Canada, 63 points
Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia, 58
Bronze: United States, 53
4. Italy, 49
5. Japan, 44
28-year-old Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in figure skating’s team event, racking up eight points for Team USA on Sunday night.
Rippon executed a clean free skate to finish third in the five-man field. He was the number-one trend worldwide on Twitter after his performance, set “Arrival of the Birds/Exodus” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay.
“I’m so proud to be on this team,” Rippon said on the NBC broadcast. “I went out there and I did my job.”
