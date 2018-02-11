Chloe Kim, nervous? Not after two ‘pretty bomb’ churros

The chance for a U.S. podium sweep in women’s snowboard halfpipe is still alive.

It was a close call though, as Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold sat in the final two bubble spots as the contest neared its conclusion. But no one was able to bump either of them out of the top 12, and they were able to advance to the final along with teammates Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro.

Kim, the heavy gold medal favorite in this event, was dominant in the qualifying round. She put down the two highest scoring runs of the day — a 91.50 on her first run, then a 95.50 on her second run.

