chloe kim
Chloe Kim, nervous? Not after two ‘pretty bomb’ churros

By Mike MillerFeb 11, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
If you think you’re under pressure, just try being Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old U.S. halfpipe snowboarder is set to make her highly anticipated Olympic debut on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang with the whole world watching.

So what does Kim do to relieve stress and shake out nerves? She snacks on “pretty bomb” churros, according to her Feb. 11 tweet. After tweeting about how nervous she was feeling, Kim is now a proponent of food-based calming techniques.

Chloe Kim leads four Americans into women’s snowboard halfpipe final

By Shawn SmithFeb 12, 2018, 1:49 AM EST
The chance for a U.S. podium sweep in women’s snowboard halfpipe is still alive.

It was a close call though, as Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold sat in the final two bubble spots as the contest neared its conclusion. But no one was able to bump either of them out of the top 12, and they were able to advance to the final along with teammates Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro.

Kim, the heavy gold medal favorite in this event, was dominant in the qualifying round. She put down the two highest scoring runs of the day — a 91.50 on her first run, then a 95.50 on her second run.

Jamie Anderson wins gold in women’s slopestyle

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
Jamie Anderson continued her dominance in woman’s snowboard slopestyle by winning her second straight gold medal.

Because of poor weather conditions yesterday, the format of the event pushed all athletes into the finals, which would now comprise of only two runs instead of three.

Anderson made sure that she wouldn’t have to put unnecessary pressure on herself, and her 83.00 score in the first run was good enough to win the gold.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was the only American on the podium in a small surprise for the U.S., who expected to sweep all three medals.

Results

Gold: Jamie Anderson (USA), 83.00

Silver: Laurie Blouin (CAN), 76.33

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), 75.38

4. Silje Norendal (NOR), 73.91

5. Jessika Jenson (USA), 72.26

6. Hailey Langland (USA), 71.80

7. Sina Candrian (SUI), 66.35

8. Sofya Fedorova (OAR), 65.73

9. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 63.73

10. Elena Koenz (SUI), 59.00