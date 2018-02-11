Favored Russians ooze confidence, feel like ‘red machine’

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The Russians are here, and they look every bit like the gold-medal favorites everyone thinks they are.
They’re stocked with NHL talent from Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Slava Voynov to Kontinental Hockey League star Nikita Gusev and are fresh off an 8-1 drubbing of host South Korea in exhibition play. Asked to describe the Russian team, Nikita Nesterov said it is a “red machine.”
“We’ll just play well and play Russian hockey,” Nesterov said Sunday as the Russians arrived at Gangneung Hockey Centre. “A lot of guys played (in the) NHL. It’s a good team, younger team. We’ll see what’s going on here.”
What’s expected to go on is for the Russian team in the nondescript “Olympic Athletes from Russia” red and white uniforms to roll over its competition to win the men’s hockey tournament. No other country has the high-end skill that Russia boasts, which has made it the team to beat.
Adam Rippon is an Olympian. It feels good for Kelly Rippon, Adam’s mother, to say after her son spent the better part of a decade training as a talented teenager without hearing so much as a peep about the Games.
Long before they flew into PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kelly and Adam would drive three hours from Clarks Summit, Pa. multiple times a week to train under Russian figure skater Yelena Sergeeva—who seemed petrified of jinxes.
“I think it’s almost like whistling in the theater,” Kelly said in a recent interview with GoodHousekeeping.com. “We didn’t discuss it.”
… As Adam sets his sights on impressing judges at his first Games, the constant buzz surrounding the 28-year-old hasn’t focused on his unprecedented back-to-back junior world championships, his 2016 national title, or his signature “Rippon Lutz”: a variation of the Lutz jump with both arms raised above the head. It has focused on his status as the first openly gay American to compete in the Winter Olympics.
The United States has swept the podium just three times in the history of the Winter Olympics. Of those three sweeps, none of have come in a women’s event.
That might change in PyeongChang.
The women of the U.S. snowboard halfpipe team have an opportunity to make history. With four of the world’s top riders on the team, it’s easy to picture some combination of this group making up the gold, silver and bronze medalists.
Here’s a look at who the women looking to make history are, and who might be able to stand in their way.
