Jamie Anderson wins gold in women’s slopestyle

Jamie Anderson continued her dominance in woman’s snowboard slopestyle by winning her second straight gold medal.

Because of poor weather conditions yesterday, the format of the event pushed all athletes into the finals, which would now comprise of only two runs instead of three.

Anderson made sure that she wouldn’t have to put unnecessary pressure on herself, and her 83.00 score in the first run was good enough to win the gold.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was the only American on the podium in a small surprise for the U.S., who expected to sweep all three medals.

Results

Gold: Jamie Anderson (USA), 83.00

Silver: Laurie Blouin (CAN), 76.33

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), 75.38

4. Silje Norendal (NOR), 73.91

5. Jessika Jenson (USA), 72.26

6. Hailey Langland (USA), 71.80

7. Sina Candrian (SUI), 66.35

8. Sofya Fedorova (OAR), 65.73

9. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 63.73

10. Elena Koenz (SUI), 59.00