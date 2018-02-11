TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Jamie Anderson wins gold in women’s slopestyle

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
Jamie Anderson continued her dominance in woman’s snowboard slopestyle by winning her second straight gold medal.

Because of poor weather conditions yesterday, the format of the event pushed all athletes into the finals, which would now comprise of only two runs instead of three.

NBCOlympics.com: Watch Jamie Anderson’s gold medal run

Anderson made sure that she wouldn’t have to put unnecessary pressure on herself, and her 83.00 score in the first run was good enough to win the gold.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was the only American on the podium in a small surprise for the U.S., who expected to sweep all three medals.

Results

Gold: Jamie Anderson (USA), 83.00

Silver: Laurie Blouin (CAN), 76.33

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), 75.38

4. Silje Norendal (NOR), 73.91

5. Jessika Jenson (USA), 72.26

6. Hailey Langland (USA), 71.80

7. Sina Candrian (SUI), 66.35

8. Sofya Fedorova (OAR), 65.73

9. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 63.73

10. Elena Koenz (SUI), 59.00

USA wins bronze medal in figure skating team event

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
The United States finished third in the figure skating team event program, mirroring their result in Sochi four years ago.

Maia and Alex Shibutani clinched the bronze for Team USA in the pairs free skate program, finishing with a technical score of 53.73. The siblings, who skated to Coldplay’s “Paradise”, nearly equaled their previous best with a score of 112.01.

NBCOlympics.com: Team USA captures bronze in figure skating team event

Mirai Nagasu finished second in the ladies free skate program with a score of 137.53, finishing behind Team OAR’s Alina Zagitova, who scored a remarkable 158.08. Nagasu became the first female American Olympian to land a triple axel.

NBCOlympics.com: Mirai Nagasu lands her triple Axel on Olympic ice

Adam Rippon opened up the final day of the team event program, finishing third.

NBCOlympics.com: Adam Rippon skates clean team event free skate

Results

Gold: Canada, 63 points

Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia, 58

Bronze: United States, 53

4. Italy, 49

5. Japan, 44

Chloe Kim, nervous? Not after 2 ‘pretty bomb’ churros

chloe kim
By Mike MillerFeb 11, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
If you think you’re under pressure, just try being Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old U.S. halfpipe snowboarder is set to make her highly anticipated Olympic debut on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang with the whole world watching.

So what does Kim do to relieve stress and shake out nerves? She snacks on “pretty bomb” churros, according to her Feb. 11 tweet. After tweeting about how nervous she was feeling, Kim is now a proponent of food-based calming techniques.

