Team USA advances to free skate in team event; currently in third place

Canada leads the figure skating team event following the second night of the competition. The squad of Olympic Athletes from Russia are in second, with Team USA in bronze medal position.

NBCOlympics.com Tanith White, Scott Hamilton review team event night 2

Saturday night began with the short dance, where the brother-sister ice dance team of Maia and Alex Shibutani finished second to earn nine points for the U.S. They finished second to Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2010 Olympic champions in ice dance.

“We felt that the skate was actually really good,” Maia Shibutani said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “We’ve been training so hard, and to be out on Olympic ice for the first time, we are really happy with it.”

One highlight from the short dance included not one, but two ice dance teams incorporating the Grammy-nominated smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. South Korea’s Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin as well as China’s Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu both used the tune.

Read more and watch full figure skating team event highlights