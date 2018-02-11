There’s a fastest color for the Olympics?

The Norwegian speed skating team abandoned their traditional red suits for blue ones this Olympics after a report by Norwegian scientists that blue is the fastest color.
While Norwegian speed skater Sindre Henriksen had his doubts about the claim, Norway’s early results show evidence that there may be some truth to the science. On Day 3 of the Games, Norway’s Sverre Lunde Pedersen won the bronze medal in the men’s 5000m. The medal is only Norway’s second in speed skating since 2006.
If the Norwegians continue to land on the podium we may see more speed skaters dressed in blue come 2022.
Click here to watch video from the story
28-year-old Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in figure skating’s team event, racking up eight points for Team USA on Sunday night.
Rippon executed a clean free skate to finish third in the five-man field. He was the number-one trend worldwide on Twitter after his performance, set “Arrival of the Birds/Exodus” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay.
“I’m so proud to be on this team,” Rippon said on the NBC broadcast. “I went out there and I did my job.”
Read more and watch video by clicking here
The figure skating team event concludes Sunday after the men’s and ladies’ free skates and the free dance. The PyeongChang Olympics are just the second Games to include a team event in figure skating. In Sochi, Russia won gold, followed by Canada for silver, and the U.S. squad captured the bronze.
So far, Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, and married pair Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim have contributed to the team event. They’ll all receive medals if the U.S. lands on the podium. The rest of the U.S. contingent includes Maia and Alex Shibutani (dance), plus Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.
Heading into the event, Team USA sat third with 36 points behind both Canada (45 points) and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (39 points). With Italy (35 points) and Japan (32 points) not far behind, what can we expect from the action?
Read the rest of the story and stream the event by clicking here