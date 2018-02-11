TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
US men hockey
U.S. men’s hockey ‘trying to prove some doubters wrong’

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The “Miracle On Ice” was a Minnesota production.

If the U.S. pulls off another Olympic miracle, it would be a nationwide effort.

When the 1980 U.S. hockey team made up of college kids shocked the favored Soviet Union on the way to winning the gold medal, 13 players came from Minnesota, four from Massachusetts, two from Michigan and one from Wisconsin. The 2018 team couldn’t be constructed more differently with players from 12 different states and leagues all over the world, though it has the same underdog approach from careers of being discounted and passed over.

“We’re trying to prove some doubters wrong,” goaltender Ryan Zapolski said. “We’ve all had pretty successful pro careers, I think, but we still have doubters, for sure. And I think that’s a motivation for us. We’ve been overlooked pretty much our whole careers, much of us, so just in the back of our minds we still think of those times where people didn’t give us the right chances and have this opportunity now to kind of take advantage of that.”

Can Team USA take gold in figure skating team event?

By Rachel LutzFeb 11, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
The figure skating team event concludes Sunday after the men’s and ladies’ free skates and the free dance. The PyeongChang Olympics are just the second Games to include a team event in figure skating. In Sochi, Russia won gold, followed by Canada for silver, and the U.S. squad captured the bronze.

So far, Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, and married pair Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim have contributed to the team event. They’ll all receive medals if the U.S. lands on the podium. The rest of the U.S. contingent includes Maia and Alex Shibutani (dance), plus Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Heading into the event, Team USA sat third with 36 points behind both Canada (45 points) and the Olympic Athletes from Russia (39 points). With Italy (35 points) and Japan (32 points) not far behind, what can we expect from the action?

Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By kfitzgerald5Feb 11, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
PyeongChang is in for a busy day on Monday, with Team USA flag bearer Erin Hamlin in action in the women’s individual luge. She faces a mammoth task in challenging the German squad for that gold medal.

Elsewhere, the Dutch will be looking to sweep the speed skating podium for the second time in as many attempts, while Laura Dalhmeier looks to win her second gold in PyeongChang in the women’s biathlong 10km pursuit.

Ice Hockey

The women’s ice hockey tournament continues with Switzerland taking on Japan. The Swiss thrashed Korea 8-0 to spoil the unified team’s debut. Japan proved that they won’t be slouches in the tournament this year, just being edged out by Sweden 1-2 in the opener. The Japanese women’s team says that they’re not satisfied just playing this year; they want a medal. They’ll need a positive result against the Swiss if they are to have any chance.

Things don’t get any easier for Korea as they take on Sweden. The Swedes will certainly be on their guards now following a first round scare versus Japan.

SUI vs. JPN Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

SWE vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:10 a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Biathlon

Laura Dalhmeier cruised to gold in the women’s 7.5km sprint and is not expected to let up in the pursuit. Belarus’ Darya Domracheva had a disappointing run, missing two of her targets, finishing sixth. The three-time Olympic gold medalist knows that she has to clean up her shooting if she’s to contend. America’s Susan Dunklee failed to qualify for the event, having finished 66th in the sprint.

Women’s 10km Pursuit Stream Live Here 5:10a.m. EST / 2:10a.m. PST

Men’s 10km Pursuit Stream Live Here 7:00a.m. EST / 4:00a.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Mikael Kingsbury looks unbeatable heading into the men’s individual moguls final. The 2014 silver medalist finished atop his qualifying heat with a score of 86.07. America will be led by Troy Murphy, whose fourth place effort was enough to send him to the finals as well.

Men’s Individual Moguls Final Stream Live Here 7:00a.m. EST / 4:00a.m. PST

Luge

American flag bearer Erin Hamlin gets her first crack on the track. She will not be entering this event as the favorite, however. That distinction belongs to Germany’s Geisenberger, who’ll be hoping to continue Germany’s dominant grip on the sport.

Women’s Singles Runs 1 and 2 Stream Live Here 5:50a.m. EST / 2:50a.m. PST

Curling

Switzerland take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the second semifinal. Switzerland won their first match-up 9-8, thanks in part to a massive final end in which they scored three points to steal the victory. What’s the benefit of playing the same team twice? Learning from the first match. Russia will be looking at how they could better protect their lead (should they get one), and Switzerland will know that they can’t put themselves in that kind of hole again.

SUI vs. OAR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Speed Skating

The Netherlands already swept the podium once in PyeongChang so far, can they do it again? Ireen Wuest was one of the three Dutch ladies to land on the podium in the 3,000m, and she’ll certainly be looking to double her medal tally in 2018.

Women’s 1,500m Stream Live Here 7:30a.m. EST / 4:30a.m. PST

Ski jumping 

Will anyone be able to stop Maren Lundby? Before the qualifying trials have begun, the Norwegian finished first in two of her training runs. She has also won six of 10 World Cup events this circuit. So who could possibly pose a challenge to her? Daniela Iraschko-Stolz had a solid training session as well; however, 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt will need to turn a corner quickly if she is to have any shot at defending her gold.

Women’s Individual Normal Final Stream Live Here 7:00a.m. EST / 4:00a.m. PST