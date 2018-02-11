TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

United States rallies, defeats Finland 3-1

By Scott CharlesFeb 11, 2018, 4:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

The United States erased a one-goal deficit en route to a 3-1 victory against Team Finland Sunday at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Kendall Coyne each tallied second-period goals while Maddie Rooney made 23 saves for the U.S..

NBCOlympics.com: U.S. hockey-playing twins will have some sisterly company at Olympics

Finland scored in the final seconds of the first period when Petra Nieminen made a pretty pass and found a cutting Vinla Hovi to give Finland a 1-0 advantage.

However, the United States rallied back. Lamoureux-Morando was able to dig the puck out of the corner, drive to the net and then collect her own rebound to knot the game, 1-1 at 8:58 of the second period.

Read the rest of the story and watch game highlights

Team USA advances to free skate in team event; currently in third place

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 11, 2018, 2:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Canada leads the figure skating team event following the second night of the competition. The squad of Olympic Athletes from Russia are in second, with Team USA in bronze medal position.

NBCOlympics.com Tanith White, Scott Hamilton review team event night 2

Saturday night began with the short dance, where the brother-sister ice dance team of Maia and Alex Shibutani finished second to earn nine points for the U.S. They finished second to Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2010 Olympic champions in ice dance.

“We felt that the skate was actually really good,” Maia Shibutani said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “We’ve been training so hard, and to be out on Olympic ice for the first time, we are really happy with it.”

One highlight from the short dance included not one, but two ice dance teams incorporating the Grammy-nominated smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. South Korea’s Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin as well as China’s Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu both used the tune.

Read more and watch full figure skating team event highlights

Red Gerard wins gold, claims first 2018 Olympic medal for USA

AP Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

He knew it as soon as he landed: that was a huge run. 17 year-old Red Gerard claimed the first Olympic gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Olympic Games.

Entering the snowboard slopestyle competition, all eyes were on the Norwegian and Canadian snowboarders, and they looked to fit the bill entering the finals, having crammed eight of the 12 athletes. Yet, the heavy hitters seemed to struggle in all three runs of the final round.

NBCOlympics.com: Red Gerard’s gold medal in snowboard slopestyle

Marcus Kleveland, Seppe Smits, Sebastien Toutant, and Tyler Nicholson all mightily struggled on the course today.

With ice in his veins, Gerard saved his biggest run for last, landing a massive 87.16 in his third run to clinch the gold. The American launched a near-perfect run and landed solid on some of his biggest jumps.

With his run out of the way, Gerard had to wait a nervy couple of minutes as the final competitors took the slope for one last attempt to overcome the American.

NBCOlympics.com: The backyard that made Red Gerard

First up was Mark McMorris, the hands-on favorite to win the event. Attempting a 1,660 spin on his final jump, the Canadian crashed, sending him out of contention.

Next up was fellow Canadian, and fellow contender, Max Parrot, who delivered his own remarkable run. Yet it just wasn’t enough, as his 86.00 scoreline forced him to settle for second.

 

Full Results: 

Gold: Red Gerard (USA), 87.16

Silver: Max Parrot (CAN), 86.00

Bronze: Mark McMorris (CAN), 85.20

Fourth: Staale Sanbech (NOR), 81.01

Fifth: Carlos Garcia Knight (NZL), 78.60

Sixth: Marcus Kleveland (NOR), 77.76

Seventh: Tyler Nicholson (CAN), 76.41

Eighth: Torgeir Bergrem (NOR), 75.80

Ninth: Niklas Mattsson (SWE), 74.71

Tenth: Seppe Smits (BEL), 69.03

Eleventh: Matt Toutant (CAN), 61.08

Twelfth: Mons Roisland (NOR), DNS