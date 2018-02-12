Can Shaun White grab his second shot at history?

Four years ago, Shaun White was set to make history by becoming snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist. But things didn’t quite go according to plan.

Mistakes on both of his runs in the final kept White off the podium and have haunted him for the past four years.

“People ask, ‘When are you going to get over [that loss]?'” White said. “You don’t, you don’t really ever get over it. It’s kind of like you have a scar from falling off a bike, it’s just with you forever.”

At a press conference in PyeongChang last week, White admitted that he was starting to get burned out with snowboarding around that time.

“At the time my heart wasn’t in it,” he said. “After that Olympics, the easy fix is if you weren’t strong enough, if you didn’t have the right tricks. But getting the mindset better is really hard.”

