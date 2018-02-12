TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Chloe Kim leads four Americans into women’s snowboard halfpipe final

By Shawn SmithFeb 12, 2018, 1:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

The chance for a U.S. podium sweep in women’s snowboard halfpipe is still alive.

NBCOlympics.com Jamie Anderson becomes back-to-back gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle

It was a close call though, as Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold sat in the final two bubble spots as the contest neared its conclusion. But no one was able to bump either of them out of the top 12, and they were able to advance to the final along with teammates Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro.

Kim, the heavy gold medal favorite in this event, was dominant in the qualifying round. She put down the two highest scoring runs of the day — a 91.50 on her first run, then a 95.50 on her second run.

Read the rest of the story and watch Kim’s qualifying runs by clicking here

Jamie Anderson wins gold in women’s slopestyle

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jamie Anderson continued her dominance in woman’s snowboard slopestyle by winning her second straight gold medal.

Because of poor weather conditions yesterday, the format of the event pushed all athletes into the finals, which would now comprise of only two runs instead of three.

NBCOlympics.com: Watch Jamie Anderson’s gold medal run

Anderson made sure that she wouldn’t have to put unnecessary pressure on herself, and her 83.00 score in the first run was good enough to win the gold.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was the only American on the podium in a small surprise for the U.S., who expected to sweep all three medals.

Results

Gold: Jamie Anderson (USA), 83.00

Silver: Laurie Blouin (CAN), 76.33

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (FIN), 75.38

4. Silje Norendal (NOR), 73.91

5. Jessika Jenson (USA), 72.26

6. Hailey Langland (USA), 71.80

7. Sina Candrian (SUI), 66.35

8. Sofya Fedorova (OAR), 65.73

9. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 63.73

10. Elena Koenz (SUI), 59.00

USA wins bronze medal in figure skating team event

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
1 Comment

The United States finished third in the figure skating team event program, mirroring their result in Sochi four years ago.

Maia and Alex Shibutani clinched the bronze for Team USA in the pairs free skate program, finishing with a technical score of 53.73. The siblings, who skated to Coldplay’s “Paradise”, nearly equaled their previous best with a score of 112.01.

NBCOlympics.com: Team USA captures bronze in figure skating team event

Mirai Nagasu finished second in the ladies free skate program with a score of 137.53, finishing behind Team OAR’s Alina Zagitova, who scored a remarkable 158.08. Nagasu became the first female American Olympian to land a triple axel.

NBCOlympics.com: Mirai Nagasu lands her triple Axel on Olympic ice

Adam Rippon opened up the final day of the team event program, finishing third.

NBCOlympics.com: Adam Rippon skates clean team event free skate

Results

Gold: Canada, 63 points

Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia, 58

Bronze: United States, 53

4. Italy, 49

5. Japan, 44