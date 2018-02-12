Erin Hamlin’s training spot is a … barn?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There is nothing glamorous about Erin Hamlin’s home gym.

Instead of world-class athletes, the structure houses three horses. Gym rats are, literally, rats. Weights have to be found under piles of hay.

That is because when Hamlin returns home, she trains in a barn.

“[My family and I] have learned how to get creative to achieve optimal training tools at home,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin, who was chosen as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony, normally trains at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. But the 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist utilizes a barn on her family’s 75-acre property when she returns home to Remsen, N.Y.

Read the full story and watch video at NBCOlympics.com