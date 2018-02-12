Erin Hamlin’s training spot is a … barn?

There is nothing glamorous about Erin Hamlin’s home gym.
Instead of world-class athletes, the structure houses three horses. Gym rats are, literally, rats. Weights have to be found under piles of hay.
That is because when Hamlin returns home, she trains in a barn.
“[My family and I] have learned how to get creative to achieve optimal training tools at home,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin, who was chosen as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony, normally trains at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. But the 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist utilizes a barn on her family’s 75-acre property when she returns home to Remsen, N.Y.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — At the Sochi Games, he was the medal-winning athlete who overshadowed that achievement by rescuing five stray dogs. In Pyeongchang, he’s vacuuming up attention with his “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it” posts and photos of him kissing skater Adam Rippon, and taking swipes at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
Eventually, Gus Kenworthy hopes, he’ll be talked about more for his skiing, the insane tricks and risks he and other slopestylers take negotiating the big jumps and zany rails of the Olympic course.
By vigorously embracing an unofficial role as Olympic flag-bearer for the LGBT community, Kenworthy is edging sport closer to the point where being a gay athlete is no longer even an issue.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Martin Johnsrud Sundby isn’t worried about winning an Olympic gold medal for himself, as long as a Norwegian is standing on the top step of the podium.
While cross-country skiing is primarily an individual sport, the Norwegians excel at using what they call “team tactics” in mass start events to assure the best chance of bringing home medals.
It happened on Sunday in the first men’s cross-country race of the Pyeongchang Games when a pre-determined game plan led to a Norwegian medal sweep in the 30-kilometer skiathlon.
