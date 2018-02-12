Ex-NHL player Jim Paek makes Korea hockey dream come true

Snowboarding highlights the events in PyeongChang tonight, as Chloe Kim and Shaun White feature on NBC’s live primetime coverage.

Kim sent a resounding message to the rest of the pack in the women’s snowboard slopestyle. The 17-year-old, who qualified for Sochi but couldn’t compete because she was just 13, backed up a first qualification run of 91.50 with an even more impressive score of 95.50. She entered the competition as the odds-on favorite to win, and she’s duly delivered so far. The Korean-American will be going for gold in the final on NBC primetime, 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST.

Snowboarding

You’d have to dig pretty deep into the barrel before you ran out of superlatives to talk about Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old has looked nothing short of spectacular, and was the only athlete to hit above 90 in the qualification runs. Maddie Mastro, who finished third in qualification, will be one of a few Americans hoping to join Kim on the podium.

Action doesn’t let up when the women’s halfpipe concludes, though. The men’s halfpipe qualification begins, starring Shaun White. The “Flying Tomato” hasn’t forgotten his Sochi woes, and is set to redeem himself here in PyeongChang.

NBCOlympics.com: Olympics preview: Men’s snowboard halfpipe

Women’s Halfpipe Finals Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Halfpipe Qualification Stream Live Here 11:00p.m. EST / 8:00p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Austria’s Marcel Hauscher is the favorite to win gold in the combined. The Austrian has won six World Cup titles so far. Alexis Pintauralt and Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France will be the Austrian’s two biggest challengers. Ted Ligety, who became the first American to win Olympic gold in the event in 2006, will be leading Team USA’s contingent.

Men’s Combined Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Curling

Following their loss to Switzerland, the Olympic Athletes from Russia find themselves fighting for bronze versus Norway. Team OAR lost a close one, having put up some big numbers in their 5-7 loss.

Bronze Medal Match, NOR vs. OAR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Figure Skating

Liam McHugh is joined by Tanith White and Scott Hamilton as they preview the pairs competition.

Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST.