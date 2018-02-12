How ‘team tactics’ are powering Norwegian cross-country skiers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Martin Johnsrud Sundby isn’t worried about winning an Olympic gold medal for himself, as long as a Norwegian is standing on the top step of the podium.

While cross-country skiing is primarily an individual sport, the Norwegians excel at using what they call “team tactics” in mass start events to assure the best chance of bringing home medals.

It happened on Sunday in the first men’s cross-country race of the Pyeongchang Games when a pre-determined game plan led to a Norwegian medal sweep in the 30-kilometer skiathlon.

Read the rest of the story here