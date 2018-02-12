Martin Fourcade makes Olympic biathlon history with pursuit gold

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Martin Fourcade certainly isn’t going to be disappointed with his performance Monday.

Fourcade erased 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit Monday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

He becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games.

Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.

