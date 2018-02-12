Mirai Nagasu’s parents couldn’t watch her land the triple axel, but …

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Cross-country skiing highlights late night action as the men and women’s individual sprints begin. While the Scandinavian nations have had the most success in the past, two American women – Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen – have the talent to win an historic medal for the U.S.

Alpine Skiing

The men’s combined competition continues into the early hours on Wednesday. With the focus shifted on European skiers, can Ted Ligety shake the apple cart?

Men’s Combined Qualifying Run 2 Stream Live Here 1:00a.m. EST / 10:00p.m. PST

Luge

Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 5:30 a.m. EST / 2:30a.m. PST

Cross-Country Skiing

The men and women will be participating in the individual sprint competition. Johannes Klaebo is the man to beat. The Norwegian won seven Sprint events in the 2017-18 Cross Country World Cup.

America has not one, but two competitors for the women’s sprint. Sadie Bjoernsen and Sophie Caldwell have both performed well in the sprint World Cup competitions; the latter even shared the gold with Swiss skier Laurien van der Graaff in the sprint competition leading into PyeongChang.

Bjornsen and Caldwell will have to overcome a very even field. Unlike the men’s, the women’s sprint competition has seen several winners including Caldwell and van der Graaff, as well as Stina Nilsson and Maiken Caspersen Falla.

Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Curling

The first-ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling will be awarded tonight.

Canada booked their ticket to the gold medal match with a victory over Norway in the semifinals, while Switzerland won a wild match versus Team OAR.

The Canadians have not lost a game since their opening round defeat (to the Norwegians), and it will be a considerable upset should they lose this one.

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST