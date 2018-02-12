Mirai Nagasu’s parents couldn’t watch her land the triple axel, but …

February 11 was another typically busy night at Restaurant Kiyosuzu, an unassuming Japanese eatery in Arcadia, Calif. Kiyoto Nagasu stood behind the counter preparing everything from a myriad of different rolls to tonkotsu ramen. His wife, Ikuko, greeted customers at the door and ran from table to table taking orders.
The dinner rush was so hectic that Kiyoto and Ikuko missed watching figure skater Mirai Nagasu—their daughter—perform a historic program to lead the United States to its second consecutive team bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
“It’s so busy at the restaurant, so we are waiting to go home and watch [on DVR],” Ikuko said over the phone to USA TODAY Sports. “We are very happy because we heard it went well.”
Cross-country skiing highlights late night action as the men and women’s individual sprints begin. While the Scandinavian nations have had the most success in the past, two American women – Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen – have the talent to win an historic medal for the U.S.
Alpine Skiing
The men’s combined competition continues into the early hours on Wednesday. With the focus shifted on European skiers, can Ted Ligety shake the apple cart?
Men’s Combined Qualifying Run 2 Stream Live Here 1:00a.m. EST / 10:00p.m. PST
Luge
Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 5:30 a.m. EST / 2:30a.m. PST
Cross-Country Skiing
The men and women will be participating in the individual sprint competition. Johannes Klaebo is the man to beat. The Norwegian won seven Sprint events in the 2017-18 Cross Country World Cup.
America has not one, but two competitors for the women’s sprint. Sadie Bjoernsen and Sophie Caldwell have both performed well in the sprint World Cup competitions; the latter even shared the gold with Swiss skier Laurien van der Graaff in the sprint competition leading into PyeongChang.
Bjornsen and Caldwell will have to overcome a very even field. Unlike the men’s, the women’s sprint competition has seen several winners including Caldwell and van der Graaff, as well as Stina Nilsson and Maiken Caspersen Falla.
Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST
Curling
The first-ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling will be awarded tonight.
Canada booked their ticket to the gold medal match with a victory over Norway in the semifinals, while Switzerland won a wild match versus Team OAR.
The Canadians have not lost a game since their opening round defeat (to the Norwegians), and it will be a considerable upset should they lose this one.
CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST
Four years ago, Shaun White was set to make history by becoming snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist. But things didn’t quite go according to plan.
Mistakes on both of his runs in the final kept White off the podium and have haunted him for the past four years.
“People ask, ‘When are you going to get over [that loss]?'” White said. “You don’t, you don’t really ever get over it. It’s kind of like you have a scar from falling off a bike, it’s just with you forever.”
At a press conference in PyeongChang last week, White admitted that he was starting to get burned out with snowboarding around that time.
“At the time my heart wasn’t in it,” he said. “After that Olympics, the easy fix is if you weren’t strong enough, if you didn’t have the right tricks. But getting the mindset better is really hard.”
