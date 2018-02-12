Natalie Geisenberger leads after Runs 1 and 2 of women’s singles luge

Natalie Geisenberger is in position to defend her gold medal. She is in first place with a cumulative time of 1:32.454 after the first two runs of the women’s singles luge after two near-flawless slides down the course. Her German teammate, Dajana Eitberger, finished the day in second place.

Alex Gough of Canada was third after Runs 1 and 2, 0.191-seonds behind Geisenberger, with German Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 gold medalist, in fourth. Results are here.

Erin Hamlin, the U.S. athlete who won bronze in 2014 and was Team USA’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, was the top American after Runs 1 and 2 in 5th place. She was 0.045 seconds out of third place. Fellow U.S. athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were in ninth and 15th, respectively. The U.S. already won one medal in the luge thanks to Chris Mazdzer winning the first medal in U.S. history in men’s singles.

