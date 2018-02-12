No race yet for Shiffrin? No problem

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Disappointed at the postponement of Monday’s women’s giant slalom because of the weather?
Not Mikaela Shiffrin.
“It’s a bummer that we’re not able to race today,” she said. “But with the training block I’ve had, I’m prepared and feeling good.
“I’ll use this time to continue to train and re-focus on Wednesday’s slalom race. We have a great gym and space to eat and take plenty of naps, so I’ll use this time to recharge.”
In a perhaps not immediately obvious way, postponement of the giant slalom — Shiffrin’s second-best event — may serve to further her overall medal prospects here at the PyeongChang Olympics.
Natalie Geisenberger is in position to defend her gold medal. She is in first place with a cumulative time of 1:32.454 after the first two runs of the women’s singles luge after two near-flawless slides down the course. Her German teammate, Dajana Eitberger, finished the day in second place.
Alex Gough of Canada was third after Runs 1 and 2, 0.191-seonds behind Geisenberger, with German Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 gold medalist, in fourth. Results are here.
Erin Hamlin, the U.S. athlete who won bronze in 2014 and was Team USA’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, was the top American after Runs 1 and 2 in 5th place. She was 0.045 seconds out of third place. Fellow U.S. athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were in ninth and 15th, respectively. The U.S. already won one medal in the luge thanks to Chris Mazdzer winning the first medal in U.S. history in men’s singles.
Martin Fourcade certainly isn’t going to be disappointed with his performance Monday.
Fourcade erased 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit Monday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.
He becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games.
Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.
