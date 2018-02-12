Olympic Hockey Day 4 Preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.
After a subpar performance against Team Finland, Team USA will look to improve against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The U.S. will need to utilize its speed in order to create enough offense to compete against the favorite, Canada.
OAR struggled vs the four-time defending champions in its first game but are still searching for team chemistry, which could be problematic due to the condensed schedule.
Puck drop is set for 7:10 a.m. on NBCSN.
Four years ago, Shaun White was set to make history by becoming snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist. But things didn’t quite go according to plan.
Mistakes on both of his runs in the final kept White off the podium and have haunted him for the past four years.
“People ask, ‘When are you going to get over [that loss]?'” White said. “You don’t, you don’t really ever get over it. It’s kind of like you have a scar from falling off a bike, it’s just with you forever.”
At a press conference in PyeongChang last week, White admitted that he was starting to get burned out with snowboarding around that time.
“At the time my heart wasn’t in it,” he said. “After that Olympics, the easy fix is if you weren’t strong enough, if you didn’t have the right tricks. But getting the mindset better is really hard.”
There is nothing glamorous about Erin Hamlin’s home gym.
Instead of world-class athletes, the structure houses three horses. Gym rats are, literally, rats. Weights have to be found under piles of hay.
That is because when Hamlin returns home, she trains in a barn.
“[My family and I] have learned how to get creative to achieve optimal training tools at home,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin, who was chosen as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony, normally trains at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. But the 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist utilizes a barn on her family’s 75-acre property when she returns home to Remsen, N.Y.
