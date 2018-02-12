Olympic Hockey Day 4 Preview

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

After a subpar performance against Team Finland, Team USA will look to improve against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The U.S. will need to utilize its speed in order to create enough offense to compete against the favorite, Canada.

NBCOlympics.com: Favored Russians ooze confidence, feel like ‘red machine’

OAR struggled vs the four-time defending champions in its first game but are still searching for team chemistry, which could be problematic due to the condensed schedule.

Puck drop is set for 7:10 a.m. on NBCSN.

