Pizza and gratitude: Chris Mazdzer’s joyous silver medal tour is off to a great start

Months before the Olympic Games, Chris Mazdzer described himself as a goofball who knows how to have fun, but, “When the time comes, [I] know how to flip the switch and be serious.”

Whoever comes up with the best caption for what I’m saying before my last training run will win my World Cup bib from this season (with my signature of course!) I will announce who wins after my race this weekend. TUNE IN THIS WEEKEND ON NBC FOR MEN’S LU… https://t.co/D8iV9l3VzO pic.twitter.com/5OYXJu4CyT — Chris Mazdzer (@mazdzer) February 9, 2018

Winning a silver medal hasn’t changed that.

Since Mazdzer won the U.S.’s first medal in men’s singles luge in history on Sunday night in PyeongChang, Mazdzer has flipped between goofball and emotional with ease – and whether it’s eating a slice of pizza in one bite or penning a heartfelt note on Instagram, he’s enjoying all that comes with the medal around his neck.

Mazdzer put it perfectly when he spoke with NBC’s Lewis Johnson just before his final run: “I’m gonna go up there with the same mentality [as always]. Throw down and have fun.”

