Pizza and gratitude: Chris Mazdzer’s joyous silver medal tour is off to a great start

Months before the Olympic Games, Chris Mazdzer described himself as a goofball who knows how to have fun, but, “When the time comes, [I] know how to flip the switch and be serious.”
Winning a silver medal hasn’t changed that.
Since Mazdzer won the U.S.’s first medal in men’s singles luge in history on Sunday night in PyeongChang, Mazdzer has flipped between goofball and emotional with ease – and whether it’s eating a slice of pizza in one bite or penning a heartfelt note on Instagram, he’s enjoying all that comes with the medal around his neck.
NBCOlympics.com: Chris Mazdzer wins historic silver, the first U.S. men’s singles luge medal ever
Mazdzer put it perfectly when he spoke with NBC’s Lewis Johnson just before his final run: “I’m gonna go up there with the same mentality [as always]. Throw down and have fun.”
Read the rest of the story and watch Mazdzer’s final run by clicking here
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — At the Sochi Games, he was the medal-winning athlete who overshadowed that achievement by rescuing five stray dogs. In Pyeongchang, he’s vacuuming up attention with his “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it” posts and photos of him kissing skater Adam Rippon, and taking swipes at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
Eventually, Gus Kenworthy hopes, he’ll be talked about more for his skiing, the insane tricks and risks he and other slopestylers take negotiating the big jumps and zany rails of the Olympic course.
By vigorously embracing an unofficial role as Olympic flag-bearer for the LGBT community, Kenworthy is edging sport closer to the point where being a gay athlete is no longer even an issue.
Read the rest of the story and watch video of Kenworthy by clicking here
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Martin Johnsrud Sundby isn’t worried about winning an Olympic gold medal for himself, as long as a Norwegian is standing on the top step of the podium.
While cross-country skiing is primarily an individual sport, the Norwegians excel at using what they call “team tactics” in mass start events to assure the best chance of bringing home medals.
NBCOlympics.com: Norway’s Krueger overcomes crash to win gold in men’s 30km skiathlon
It happened on Sunday in the first men’s cross-country race of the Pyeongchang Games when a pre-determined game plan led to a Norwegian medal sweep in the 30-kilometer skiathlon.
Read the rest of the story here