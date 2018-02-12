PyeongChang late night round-up

Casey Andriga became one of three American men to reach the freestyle moguls finals early Monday morning. He stood atop the leaderboard in his qualification group until Choi Jae Woo posted the only score to reach 80, and Vinjar Slatten had a remarkable turnaround following a DNF in his first attempt.

On the skis, Germany’s Laura Dalhmeier claimed her second gold medal in PyeongChang in dominant fashion, winning the women’s 10km Pursuit by 30 seconds.

Women’s Ice Hockey: SUI def. JPN 3-1

A strong second period saw Switzerland advance to 2-0 in group play. Japan played a tightly knit defense, but it unraveled in the second period. Sarah Benz scored two goals as Switzerland were up 3-0 early on in the third period. Japan began to pile on pressure late on, but they would have to settle for a consolation goal.

Japan’s defeat sees them fall to 0-2, virtually eliminated from playoff contention.

Biathlon: Dahlmeier wins Olympic double

Laura Dalhmeier, who finished first in the 10km Pursuit, won her second gold medal in women’s biathlon this week. The German held her nerve to shoot clear in the first standing position to take a 38 second lead over Slovakian Anastasiya Kuzmina in the penultimate lap.

Luge: Hamlin sitting in sixth after first run

If the first run in the women’s individuals taught us anything, it’s that the margin for error is razor thin. Erin Hamlin got off to an impressive start in her attempt to win another Olympic medal, threading the dreaded “needle” off of Turn 9 to set a time of 46.357 seconds.

That time was good enough for a track record, but Natalie Geisenberger set the standard even higher with a time of 46.245 seconds.

Summer Britcher, who held the fastest time in the final training run, had a disappointing start in her first run, currently sitting in 15th.

Freestyle Skiing: USA’s Andriga, Wilson qualify for finals

Team USA’a Casey Andriga qualified for the finals in the men’s moguls, finishing third in his group with a score of 77.37. South Korea’s Choi Jae Woo had a very strong second attempt which saw him overtake Andriga at the top. Bradley Wilson also advanced, finishing fourth.

They will join Troy Murphy as one of the finalists, as well as gold medal favorite Mikael Kingsbury.