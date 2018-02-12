TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

PyeongChang late night round-up

By OlympicTalkFeb 12, 2018, 6:59 AM EST
Casey Andriga became one of three American men to reach the freestyle moguls finals early Monday morning. He stood atop the leaderboard in his qualification group until Choi Jae Woo posted the only score to reach 80, and Vinjar Slatten had a remarkable turnaround following a DNF in his first attempt.

On the skis, Germany’s Laura Dalhmeier claimed her second gold medal in PyeongChang in dominant fashion, winning the women’s 10km Pursuit by 30 seconds.

Women’s Ice Hockey: SUI def. JPN 3-1

A strong second period saw Switzerland advance to 2-0 in group play. Japan played a tightly knit defense, but it unraveled in the second period. Sarah Benz scored two goals as Switzerland were up 3-0 early on in the third period. Japan began to pile on pressure late on, but they would have to settle for a consolation goal.

Japan’s defeat sees them fall to 0-2, virtually eliminated from playoff contention.

Biathlon: Dahlmeier wins Olympic double

Laura Dalhmeier, who finished first in the 10km Pursuit, won her second gold medal in women’s biathlon this week. The German held her nerve to shoot clear in the first standing position to take a 38 second lead over Slovakian Anastasiya Kuzmina in the penultimate lap.

Luge: Hamlin sitting in sixth after first run 

If the first run in the women’s individuals taught us anything, it’s that the margin for error is razor thin. Erin Hamlin got off to an impressive start in her attempt to win another Olympic medal, threading the dreaded “needle” off of Turn 9 to set a time of 46.357 seconds.

That time was good enough for a track record, but Natalie Geisenberger set the standard even higher with a time of 46.245 seconds.

Summer Britcher, who held the fastest time in the final training run, had a disappointing start in her first run, currently sitting in 15th.

Freestyle Skiing: USA’s Andriga, Wilson qualify for finals 

Team USA’a Casey Andriga qualified for the finals in the men’s moguls, finishing third in his group with a score of 77.37. South Korea’s Choi Jae Woo had a very strong second attempt which saw him overtake Andriga at the top. Bradley Wilson also advanced, finishing fourth.

They will join Troy Murphy as one of the finalists, as well as gold medal favorite Mikael Kingsbury.

Natalie Geisenberger leads after Runs 1 and 2 of women’s singles luge

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 12, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
Natalie Geisenberger is in position to defend her gold medal. She is in first place with a cumulative time of 1:32.454 after the first two runs of the women’s singles luge after two near-flawless slides down the course. Her German teammate, Dajana Eitberger, finished the day in second place.

Alex Gough of Canada was third after Runs 1 and 2, 0.191-seonds behind Geisenberger, with German Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 gold medalist, in fourth. Results are here.

Erin Hamlin, the U.S. athlete who won bronze in 2014 and was Team USA’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, was the top American after Runs 1 and 2 in 5th place. She was 0.045 seconds out of third place. Fellow U.S. athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were in ninth and 15th, respectively. The U.S. already won one medal in the luge thanks to Chris Mazdzer winning the first medal in U.S. history in men’s singles.

Martin Fourcade makes Olympic biathlon history with pursuit gold

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 12, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
Martin Fourcade certainly isn’t going to be disappointed with his performance Monday.

Fourcade erased 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit Monday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

He becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games.

NBCOlympics.com: Laura Dahlmeier setting standard with 2nd gold in PyeongChang

Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.

