Shaun White finds (and eats) “Flying Tomato” burger in Korea

Shaun White fans can be dedicated. So much so that PyeongChang restaurant owner Cha Gwen So created the “Flying Tomato” burger, named for the snowboarding legend’s nickname, earned at the 2006 Torino Games. There are only two requirements to eat the burger: fork over one million won (which is about $920), and literally be Shaun White. (You’d have to be just to afford it.)
That’s right. The Flying Tomato burger is only for the Flying Tomato himself. The menu’s description of the burger makes that very clear, calling it, “The best special thing, This is only for Shaun White, My wish for your gold medal.”
Regardless of whether the Flying Tomato burger was a hopeful profit-making idea, a fan tribute or a silly joke, it attracted the big man himself who stopped by to try his extremely personal burger. In an Olympics Channel video, White poses with his burger and his burger’s creator. “Today is a very happy day,” Cha, a snowboarder himself, told Reuters.
Natalie Geisenberger is in position to defend her gold medal. She is in first place with a cumulative time of 1:32.454 after the first two runs of the women’s singles luge after two near-flawless slides down the course. Her German teammate, Dajana Eitberger, finished the day in second place.
Alex Gough of Canada was third after Runs 1 and 2, 0.191-seonds behind Geisenberger, with German Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 gold medalist, in fourth. Results are here.
Erin Hamlin, the U.S. athlete who won bronze in 2014 and was Team USA’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, was the top American after Runs 1 and 2 in 5th place. She was 0.045 seconds out of third place. Fellow U.S. athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were in ninth and 15th, respectively. The U.S. already won one medal in the luge thanks to Chris Mazdzer winning the first medal in U.S. history in men’s singles.
Martin Fourcade certainly isn’t going to be disappointed with his performance Monday.
Fourcade erased 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit Monday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.
He becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games.
Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.
