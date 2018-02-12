Shaun White finds (and eats) “Flying Tomato” burger in Korea

Shaun White fans can be dedicated. So much so that PyeongChang restaurant owner Cha Gwen So created the “Flying Tomato” burger, named for the snowboarding legend’s nickname, earned at the 2006 Torino Games. There are only two requirements to eat the burger: fork over one million won (which is about $920), and literally be Shaun White. (You’d have to be just to afford it.)

NBCOlympics.com: Olympic preview: Men’s snowboard halfpipe

That’s right. The Flying Tomato burger is only for the Flying Tomato himself. The menu’s description of the burger makes that very clear, calling it, “The best special thing, This is only for Shaun White, My wish for your gold medal.”

Regardless of whether the Flying Tomato burger was a hopeful profit-making idea, a fan tribute or a silly joke, it attracted the big man himself who stopped by to try his extremely personal burger. In an Olympics Channel video, White poses with his burger and his burger’s creator. “Today is a very happy day,” Cha, a snowboarder himself, told Reuters.

Read more and watch snowboard highlights here