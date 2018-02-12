Weather causing havoc on courses and even in hotels

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Winter Olympics are supposed to be cold, of course. Just maybe not THIS cold.
Wind and ice pellets left Olympic snowboarders simply trying to stay upright in conditions that many felt were unfit for competition, the best ski jumpers on the planet dealing with swirling gusts and biathletes aiming to shoot straight.
All around the games, athletes and fans are dealing with conditions that have tested even the most seasoned winter sports veterans.
Low temperatures have hovered in the single digits, dipping below zero with unforgiving gusts whipping at 45 mph (70 kph) making it feel much colder. Organizers have shuffled schedules, and shivering spectators left events early. … Three men’s races — the combined, downhill and super-G — completed by Friday, because there is only one hotel right by the speed course at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. The male skiers need to vacate their rooms to make way for their female counterparts, whose speed events are supposed to begin Saturday.
Chloe Kim won gold in the snowboard halfpipe, thanks to a massive first run in the women’s final. Her score of 93.75 easily outdistanced the field.
Team USA’s Arielle Gold claimed bronze, while China’s Liu Jiayu won silver.
Five-time Olympian Kelly Clark, who won gold in Salt Lake City in 2002, finished fifth.
Cross-country skiing highlights late night action as the men and women’s individual sprints begin. While the Scandinavian nations have had the most success in the past, two American women – Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen – have the talent to win an historic medal for the U.S.
Alpine Skiing
The men’s combined competition continues into the early hours on Wednesday. With the focus shifted on European skiers, can Ted Ligety shake the apple cart?
Luge
Cross-Country Skiing
The men and women will be participating in the individual sprint competition. Johannes Klaebo is the man to beat. The Norwegian won seven Sprint events in the 2017-18 Cross Country World Cup.
America has not one, but two competitors for the women’s sprint. Sadie Bjoernsen and Sophie Caldwell have both performed well in the sprint World Cup competitions; the latter even shared the gold with Swiss skier Laurien van der Graaff in the sprint competition leading into PyeongChang.
Bjornsen and Caldwell will have to overcome a very even field. Unlike the men’s, the women’s sprint competition has seen several winners including Caldwell and van der Graaff, as well as Stina Nilsson and Maiken Caspersen Falla.
Curling
The first-ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling will be awarded tonight.
Canada booked their ticket to the gold medal match with a victory over Norway in the semifinals, while Switzerland won a wild match versus Team OAR.
The Canadians have not lost a game since their opening round defeat (to the Norwegians), and it will be a considerable upset should they lose this one.
