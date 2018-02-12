TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 12, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Snowboarding highlights the events in PyeongChang tonight, as Chloe Kim and Shaun White feature on NBC’s live primetime coverage.

Kim sent a resounding message to the rest of the pack in the women’s snowboard slopestyle. The 17-year-old, who qualified for Sochi but couldn’t compete because she was just 13, backed up a first qualification run of 91.50 with an even more impressive score of 95.50. She entered the competition as the odds-on favorite to win, and she’s duly delivered so far. The Korean-American will be going for gold in the final on NBC primetime, 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST.

Snowboarding

You’d have to dig pretty deep into the barrel before you ran out of superlatives to talk about Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old has looked nothing short of spectacular, and was the only athlete to hit above 90 in the qualification runs. Maddie Mastro, who finished third in qualification, will be one of a few Americans hoping to join Kim on the podium.

Action doesn’t let up when the women’s halfpipe concludes, though. The men’s halfpipe qualification begins, starring Shaun White. The “Flying Tomato” hasn’t forgotten his Sochi woes, and is set to redeem himself here in PyeongChang.

NBCOlympics.com: Olympics preview: Men’s snowboard halfpipe

Women’s Halfpipe Finals Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Halfpipe Qualification Stream Live Here 11:00p.m. EST / 8:00p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Austria’s Marcel Hauscher is the favorite to win gold in the combined. The Austrian has won six World Cup titles so far. Alexis Pintauralt and  Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France will be the Austrian’s two biggest challengers. Ted Ligety, who became the first American to win Olympic gold in the event in 2006, will be leading Team USA’s contingent.

Men’s Combined Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Curling

Following their loss to Switzerland, the Olympic Athletes from Russia find themselves fighting for bronze versus Norway. Team OAR lost a close one, having put up some big numbers in their 5-7 loss.

Bronze Medal Match, NOR vs. OAR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Figure Skating

Liam McHugh is joined by Tanith White and Scott Hamilton as they preview the pairs competition.

Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST.

 

Ex-NHL player Jim Paek makes Korea hockey dream come true

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Playing parts of six NHL seasons and winning the Stanley Cup twice, Jim Paek had seen hockey at its highest level.

When he returned to his native South Korea to take over its men’s national team, he saw hockey at an almost unacceptable level. Paek inherited a program that lacked the basic necessities of the sport, let alone the talent to compete internationally.

“We didn’t have a skate sharpener,” Paek said. “That’s how small our country is for hockey.”

South Korean hockey has come an unimaginable distance in in the past three-plus years with Paek and fellow former NHL player Richard Park in charge of bringing everything from the equipment and the locker room to the quality of play up to speed in time to take part in the Olympics as the tournament host.

Read the rest of the story and view the ice hockey schedule 

Meet the ‘ice-meister’, the man behind the perfect sheet of ice

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

You may think it’s just ice, how complicated can that be? Although ice is h2o in a frozen state, during the PyeongChang games the ice has to be just right.

The man behind the magic of perfecting the sheets of ice on the four rinks at the Gangneung Curling Centre is Hans Wuthrich.

NBCOlympics.com: Adam Rippon wins bronze in team event after Olympic debut

Around the rink he’s known as the ‘ice-meister’ and he plays an extremely crucial role in the Olympics. He is responsible for ensuring that the ice is perfect before each and every competition.

The 60 year old who is working his third Olympic games said he still gets nervous. ‘It’s just like the players, you have to perform or you’re out,” “This is my third Olympics and I still get nervous. You have to be. If you’re not, then you’re not a good ice-maker.”

Read the rest of the story by clicking here