Canada wins first-ever mixed doubles curling gold

It was exactly the two teams everyone expected to be there playing for the first ever Olympic mixed doubles gold early Tuesday morning. Two former gold medalists from curling crazy Canada facing off against the defending World Champions from Switzerland.

HISTORY! Canada’s @LKLawes and @Johnnymocurler are the first Olympic mixed doubles #curling gold-medallists, and Canada’s first two-time Olympic curling gold-medallists! Gold clinched with 10-3 win over Switzerland! #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/iTOJDguqhE — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 13, 2018

But, like they’ve done all tournament, Canada’s Kaitlin Lawes and John Morris once again dominated, and brought home another gold medal for Canada with a 10-3 victory over Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios.

A massive third end in which Canada picked up four points took them to a mammoth 6-2 lead. They picked up an additional two points each in the fifth and sixth ends to clinch the gold with two ends to spare.

Gold: Canada

Silver: Switzerland

Bronze: Olympic Athletes from Russia

