Canadian duo may end PyeongChang as most-decorated figure skaters

Canada’s ice dance powerhouses Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped secure Canada’s first gold medal at PyeongChang, taking the top spot in both the short and free dance, and winning the team event. With their new hardware, Virtue and Moir join the club of the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, tied with two retired Olympians.
“We wanted to win the team event in 2018 and we believed in ourselves and we talked about it as a team,” Moir said. “We wanted to make sure we got this gold. As Canadians, we were born on the ice.”
Virtue and Moir’s PyeongChang team gold brings their Olympic medal count up to four, tying with Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom, who skated in the 1920s and ‘30s, and Yevgeny Plushenko from Russia.
Vincent Zhou is ready for his Olympic debut on Feb. 16.
“I feel like I’m ready to skate the two biggest programs of my life,” Zhou said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I’ve been preparing extensively for my eight minutes on the ice.”
The California native didn’t skate in the team event, but he learned a lot just by watching. After seeing his teammates reach high points and low points, Zhou relished in the triumphs (like Marai Nagasu’s free skate where she became the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel in Olympic competition) and learned from the tribulations (like Nathan Chen’s fall in his short program).
“Anything can happen even to the best of us,” Zhou said. “I’m going to make sure to stay in the moment, stay present and trust my training.”
John Daly doesn’t have trust issues. In fact, he’s probably too willing to count on his friend and U.S. bobsledder Steve Langton — Daly keeps filming himself testing Langton with a trust fall. And after many succesful runs, Langton couldn’t soften Daly’s crash:
Daly is racing for a medal in the skeleton on Feb. 15 and 16. His trust-fall buddy Langton is on the U.S. bobsled team. The above fall wasn’t the first time Daly tested Langton. When you’re friends with Daly, you have to always be ready to support him … literally.
