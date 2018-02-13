Canadian duo may end PyeongChang as most-decorated figure skaters

Canada’s ice dance powerhouses Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped secure Canada’s first gold medal at PyeongChang, taking the top spot in both the short and free dance, and winning the team event. With their new hardware, Virtue and Moir join the club of the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, tied with two retired Olympians.

“We wanted to win the team event in 2018 and we believed in ourselves and we talked about it as a team,” Moir said. “We wanted to make sure we got this gold. As Canadians, we were born on the ice.”

Virtue and Moir’s PyeongChang team gold brings their Olympic medal count up to four, tying with Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom, who skated in the 1920s and ‘30s, and Yevgeny Plushenko from Russia.

