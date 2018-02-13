Chloe Kim was hungry for gold (and also a sandwich)

Chloe Kim was hungry for gold today, dominating the women’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang and then throwing out a 98.25 point victory run just for kicks. But she was also literally just hungry.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Following up her mid-qualifying round tweet about wanting some ice cream (no update on whether she ever got any, by the way), she tweeted about not finishing her breakfast sandwich and feeling the sting of hangriness, all while the final round of her event was going happening.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

After first posting about the nerves-relieving churros she had before the halfpipe qualifier, she posted about wanting ice cream in the middle of said qualifying round. The Internet fell in love with her relatable sweet tooth craving and answered back with clever #OlympicIceCreamFlavors (including, but not limited to, “BoarderScotch” and “Vonnilla”).

