Chloe Kim was hungry for gold (and also a sandwich)

Chloe Kim was hungry for gold today, dominating the women’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang and then throwing out a 98.25 point victory run just for kicks. But she was also literally just hungry.
Following up her mid-qualifying round tweet about wanting some ice cream (no update on whether she ever got any, by the way), she tweeted about not finishing her breakfast sandwich and feeling the sting of hangriness, all while the final round of her event was going happening.
After first posting about the nerves-relieving churros she had before the halfpipe qualifier, she posted about wanting ice cream in the middle of said qualifying round. The Internet fell in love with her relatable sweet tooth craving and answered back with clever #OlympicIceCreamFlavors (including, but not limited to, “BoarderScotch” and “Vonnilla”).
Read more and watch Kim’s gold medal run here
JEONGSEON, South Korea — Remember a few years back when LeBron James took his talents to Miami and people were, like, the guy has to win an NBA title to prove he’s one of the all-time greats?
Same when, back in the day, John Elway hadn’t yet won a Super Bowl with Denver, and the noise was all about how he had to win to cement his legacy?
NBCOlymipcs.com: Marcel Hirscher finally adds Olympic gold to decorated resume
In Austria, alpine ski racing is some amazing combination of the NFL, NBA, MLB and every other thing that can come to mind. As they ski down rivers of ice, the country’s ski stars turn into pop culture heroes who all but walk on water.
Among its alpine legends, and we are talking Toni Sailer, Franz Klammer, Hermann Maier and many more, the evidence would strongly suggest that Marcel Hirscher is perhaps the greatest men’s alpine skier of all time. Except — he had never won an Olympic gold medal.
Until Tuesday.
In a brilliant combination of downhill and slalom skiing in the event that is now called the super-combined, Hirscher raced his way to Olympic victory in a pooled time of 2:06.52. Two French racers went 2-3, Alexis Pinturault 23-hundredths of a second behind and Victor Muffat-Jeandet 1.02 back.
Read the rest of the story and watch highlights from alpine skiing by clicking here
Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s record breaking performance helped Team USA defeat the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0.
The three-time Olympian scored twice within six seconds in the second period to set a new Olympic record for the shortest time between goals. Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg held the previous record, scoring twice in eight seconds during the 1960 Winter Games.
NBCOlympics.com: Olympic hockey day five preview
Nicole Hensley made 13 saves in her Olympic debut as OAR was shut out for the second time in as many appearances.
Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin also scored for Team USA, who will face Canada in its next match, a potential gold medal preview.