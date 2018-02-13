Lamoureux-Davidson sets Olympic record as USA defeats OAR, 5-0

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s record breaking performance helped Team USA defeat the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0.
The three-time Olympian scored twice within six seconds in the second period to set a new Olympic record for the shortest time between goals. Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg held the previous record, scoring twice in eight seconds during the 1960 Winter Games.
NBCOlympics.com: Olympic hockey day five preview
Nicole Hensley made 13 saves in her Olympic debut as OAR was shut out for the second time in as many appearances.
Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin also scored for Team USA, who will face Canada in its next match, a potential gold medal preview.
JEONGSEON, South Korea — Remember a few years back when LeBron James took his talents to Miami and people were, like, the guy has to win an NBA title to prove he’s one of the all-time greats?
Same when, back in the day, John Elway hadn’t yet won a Super Bowl with Denver, and the noise was all about how he had to win to cement his legacy?
NBCOlymipcs.com: Marcel Hirscher finally adds Olympic gold to decorated resume
In Austria, alpine ski racing is some amazing combination of the NFL, NBA, MLB and every other thing that can come to mind. As they ski down rivers of ice, the country’s ski stars turn into pop culture heroes who all but walk on water.
Among its alpine legends, and we are talking Toni Sailer, Franz Klammer, Hermann Maier and many more, the evidence would strongly suggest that Marcel Hirscher is perhaps the greatest men’s alpine skier of all time. Except — he had never won an Olympic gold medal.
Until Tuesday.
In a brilliant combination of downhill and slalom skiing in the event that is now called the super-combined, Hirscher raced his way to Olympic victory in a pooled time of 2:06.52. Two French racers went 2-3, Alexis Pinturault 23-hundredths of a second behind and Victor Muffat-Jeandet 1.02 back.
Read the rest of the story and watch highlights from alpine skiing by clicking here
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Chloe Kim’s dad repeated one word as his daughter stood at the top of the Olympic halfpipe for her victory lap, gold medal already assured.
“Imugi!” Jong-Jin Kim yelled, standing well behind the finish corral. “Imugi!”
Earlier Tuesday morning, Jong texted his 17-year-old daughter, a first generation Korean-American, before the biggest contest of her life.
“Today is the day imugi turns to dragon,” Jong said he messaged her. “She said hahahahaha, thank you very much.”
It’s a story that Kim has heard over and over again, according to an ESPN profile.
Read the rest of the story and watch Kim’s gold medal run