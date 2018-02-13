Natalie Geisenberger defends Olympic title in women’s singles luge

Two days after Germany’s Felix Loch faltered in his final run of the men’s singles luge — falling from first to fifth — another German athlete had no such problem. Natalie Geisenberger put together four near-flawless runs to win the women’s singles luge in PyeongChang, earning her second consecutive gold in the event. It was Germany’s sixth straight gold in the event.

Germany took the top two spots as Dajana Eitberger finished 0.367 seconds behind Geisenberger to win silver, and Alex Gough of Canada won bronze — this, after taking fourth in Sochi.

American Erin Hamlin, who won bronze in 2014, finished sixth. Summer Britcher finished 19th and Emily Sweeney was unable to finish after crashing for Team USA.

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

Silver: Dajana Eitberger (Germany)

Bronze: Alex Gough (Canada)

