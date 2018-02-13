Natalie Geisenberger defends Olympic title in women’s singles luge

Two days after Germany’s Felix Loch faltered in his final run of the men’s singles luge — falling from first to fifth — another German athlete had no such problem. Natalie Geisenberger put together four near-flawless runs to win the women’s singles luge in PyeongChang, earning her second consecutive gold in the event. It was Germany’s sixth straight gold in the event.
Germany took the top two spots as Dajana Eitberger finished 0.367 seconds behind Geisenberger to win silver, and Alex Gough of Canada won bronze — this, after taking fourth in Sochi.
American Erin Hamlin, who won bronze in 2014, finished sixth. Summer Britcher finished 19th and Emily Sweeney was unable to finish after crashing for Team USA.
Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)
Silver: Dajana Eitberger (Germany)
Bronze: Alex Gough (Canada)
While many of the pairs figure skating teams started their 2018 Olympic experience in the team event – some even already winning medals in PyeongChang – the pairs event begins just two days later.
The pairs’ short program is Tuesday, February 13 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free skate is Wednesday, February 14 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.
The top pair teams in the world each come to the Olympics with a major victory under their belts.
Teams:
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, United States
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany
Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Olympic Athletes from Russia
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Canada
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, France
It was exactly the two teams everyone expected to be there playing for the first ever Olympic mixed doubles gold early Tuesday morning. Two former gold medalists from curling crazy Canada facing off against the defending World Champions from Switzerland.
But, like they’ve done all tournament, Canada’s Kaitlin Lawes and John Morris once again dominated, and brought home another gold medal for Canada with a 10-3 victory over Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios.
A massive third end in which Canada picked up four points took them to a mammoth 6-2 lead. They picked up an additional two points each in the fifth and sixth ends to clinch the gold with two ends to spare.
Gold: Canada
Silver: Switzerland
Bronze: Olympic Athletes from Russia
