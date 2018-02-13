Olympic pairs’ figure skating preview: China, Germany teams set for podium duel

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

While many of the pairs figure skating teams started their 2018 Olympic experience in the team event – some even already winning medals in PyeongChang – the pairs event begins just two days later.

The pairs’ short program is Tuesday, February 13 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free skate is Wednesday, February 14 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

The top pair teams in the world each come to the Olympics with a major victory under their belts.

Teams:

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, United States

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany

Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Olympic Athletes from Russia

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Canada

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, France

