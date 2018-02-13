PyeongChang late night recap

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cross-Country Skiing: Diggins, Caldwell advance to sprint semifinals

Americans Jessie Diggins and Sophie Caldwell put themselves in good standing to challenge for an American medal in cross-country skiing.

The two members of team USA, as well as Sadie Bjornsen, all made the top 30 qualification cut to advance to the quarterfinals. Caldwell, who finished 12th in the qualification phase, finished behind Norway’s Maiken Falla to advance to the semifinals.

The American’s success perhaps gave some inspiration for Diggins, as she too surged to the front of the pack in her respective quarterfinal before finishing in second behind Sweden’s Hanna Falk.

Bjornsen failed to advance to the semifinals, having finished third in her quarterfinal group.

Short Track: Biney eliminated from 500m

Maame Biney’s debut Olympics ended on Tuesday morning, as she finished fourth in her quarterfinal heat. The young track star was simply outclassed by more experienced competition. Medal favorite Fan Kexin finished second in Biney’s heat, behind OAR’s Sofia Prosvirnova.

NBCOlympics.com: WATCH: Maame Biney eliminated from 500m

The U.S. men finished third in their qualification group in the Men’s 5,000m Relay, finishing a distant third behind South Korea and Hungary. South Korea, led on by a raucous home crowd, skated an Olympic record 6:34.510.

Ice Hockey: CAN def. FIN 4-1

Canada steamrolled past Finland, booking their much-expected place in the semifinals. The Canadians got off to a quick start and were in control for the entire game. Meghan Aghosta gave her nation the lead just over 30 seconds into the first period, continuing to climb up the Canadian all-time Olympic scoring record.

If the USA beat Olympic Athletes from Russia, then Finland will drop into the classification stage.

Full recap: Canada vs. Finland

Alpine Skiing: Ligety just misses out on medal

He certainly put up a good fight. Though he wasn’t considered to be a medal favorite this year, Ted Ligety made a good showing, finishing fifth overall. The American excelled in the slalom, placing fourth with a time of 46.61 seconds. That effort, though, fell just short of a podium placing.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria, whose victory was a long time coming, took home the gold. The six-time World Cup champion won gold with a combined time of 2:06:52.

Full recap and highlights here

Luge: Germany sitting in gold and silver heading into final run, Hamlin on the outside

Erin Hamlin sits on the outside looking in heading into the final run of the women’s individual luge. After three runs, the American still finds herself standing in fifth as the medal contenders continued to maintain good form.

Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner of Germany currently sit atop the standings heading into the fourth and final run.