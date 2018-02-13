TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
PyeongChang late night recap

By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 7:01 AM EST
Cross-Country Skiing: Diggins, Caldwell advance to sprint semifinals 

Americans Jessie Diggins and Sophie Caldwell put themselves in good standing to challenge for an American medal in cross-country skiing.

The two members of team USA, as well as Sadie Bjornsen, all made the top 30 qualification cut to advance to the quarterfinals. Caldwell, who finished 12th in the qualification phase, finished behind Norway’s Maiken Falla to advance to the semifinals.

The American’s success perhaps gave some inspiration for Diggins, as she too surged to the front of the pack in her respective quarterfinal before finishing in second behind Sweden’s Hanna Falk.

Bjornsen failed to advance to the semifinals, having finished third in her quarterfinal group.

Short Track: Biney eliminated from 500m 

Maame Biney’s debut Olympics ended on Tuesday morning, as she finished fourth in her quarterfinal heat. The young track star was simply outclassed by more experienced competition. Medal favorite Fan Kexin finished second in Biney’s heat, behind OAR’s Sofia Prosvirnova.

The U.S. men finished third in their qualification group in the Men’s 5,000m Relay, finishing a distant third behind South Korea and Hungary. South Korea, led on by a raucous home crowd, skated an Olympic record 6:34.510.

Ice Hockey: CAN def. FIN 4-1 

Canada steamrolled past Finland, booking their much-expected place in the semifinals. The Canadians got off to a quick start and were in control for the entire game. Meghan Aghosta gave her nation the lead just over 30 seconds into the first period, continuing to climb up the Canadian all-time Olympic scoring record.

If the USA beat Olympic Athletes from Russia, then Finland will drop into the classification stage.

Alpine Skiing: Ligety just misses out on medal

He certainly put up a good fight. Though he wasn’t considered to be a medal favorite this year, Ted Ligety made a good showing, finishing fifth overall. The American excelled in the slalom, placing fourth with a time of 46.61 seconds. That effort, though, fell just short of a podium placing.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria, whose victory was a long time coming, took home the gold. The six-time World Cup champion won gold with a combined time of 2:06:52.

Luge: Germany sitting in gold and silver heading into final run, Hamlin on the outside

Erin Hamlin sits on the outside looking in heading into the final run of the women’s individual luge. After three runs, the American still finds herself standing in fifth as the medal contenders continued to maintain good form.

Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner of Germany currently sit atop the standings heading into the fourth and final run.

 

Shaun White tops halfpipe qualifying, sets stage for intense final

By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 1:19 AM EST
Based on the level of riding in the qualifying round, the men’s snowboard halfpipe final is going to be intense.

Shaun White led the way, but Australia’s Scotty James and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano showed why they’re considered gold medal contenders as well. All three riders landed runs well above what’s normally seen during qualifying events, setting the stage for what could be one of the most progressive halfpipe competitions ever seen in tomorrow’s final.

The U.S. will have a total of four riders, including White, in the final. Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates also advanced out of the qualifying round.

Thomas Dressen leads after first run of men’s combined

By Seth RubinroitFeb 13, 2018, 12:22 AM EST
Standings after the first run

1. Thomas Dressen (Germany)
2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) +.07 seconds
3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) +.13
4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) +.27
5. Chrisof Innerhofer (Italy) +.53
6. Peter Fill (Italy) +.68
7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) +.72
8. Dominik Paris (Italy) +.77
9. Jared Goldberg (USA) +.78
10. Alexis Pinturault (France) +1.04

23. Bryce Bennett (USA) +1.94
26. Ted Ligety (USA) +2.12
DNF Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)

Germany’s Thomas Dressen, wearing bib No. 1, went first and clocked the fastest time in the downhill run, the first of two runs of the combined event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway finished .07 seconds slower, followed by Austria’s Matthias Mayer.

“There’s definitely some wind today,” Svindal said on NBC. “I had some guys around me that got a lot of wind and I was more lucky, so I’m happy about that.”

