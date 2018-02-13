Shaun White tops halfpipe qualifying, sets stage for intense final

Based on the level of riding in the qualifying round, the men’s snowboard halfpipe final is going to be intense.
Shaun White led the way, but Australia’s Scotty James and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano showed why they’re considered gold medal contenders as well. All three riders landed runs well above what’s normally seen during qualifying events, setting the stage for what could be one of the most progressive halfpipe competitions ever seen in tomorrow’s final.
The U.S. will have a total of four riders, including White, in the final. Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates also advanced out of the qualifying round.
Read more, and watch White’s and James’ runs here
Standings after the first run
1. Thomas Dressen (Germany)
2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) +.07 seconds
3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) +.13
4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) +.27
5. Chrisof Innerhofer (Italy) +.53
6. Peter Fill (Italy) +.68
7. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) +.72
8. Dominik Paris (Italy) +.77
9. Jared Goldberg (USA) +.78
10. Alexis Pinturault (France) +1.04
23. Bryce Bennett (USA) +1.94
26. Ted Ligety (USA) +2.12
DNF Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)
Germany’s Thomas Dressen, wearing bib No. 1, went first and clocked the fastest time in the downhill run, the first of two runs of the combined event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway finished .07 seconds slower, followed by Austria’s Matthias Mayer.
“There’s definitely some wind today,” Svindal said on NBC. “I had some guys around me that got a lot of wind and I was more lucky, so I’m happy about that.”
Watch men’s combined highlights here
Leslie Jones really loves the Olympics. She became a household name during the Rio Olympics because of her crazy commentary on Twitter. But it looks like Rio was no fluke, as Jones is still on top of her form in PyeongChang.
Needless to say Team USA’s biggest fan has not gone unnoticed. Was there anyone as fired up as she during the figure skating team event?