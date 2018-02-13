Shaun White tops halfpipe qualifying, sets stage for intense final

Based on the level of riding in the qualifying round, the men’s snowboard halfpipe final is going to be intense.

Shaun White led the way, but Australia’s Scotty James and Japan’s Ayumu Hirano showed why they’re considered gold medal contenders as well. All three riders landed runs well above what’s normally seen during qualifying events, setting the stage for what could be one of the most progressive halfpipe competitions ever seen in tomorrow’s final.

The U.S. will have a total of four riders, including White, in the final. Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates also advanced out of the qualifying round.

