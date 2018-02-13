Shaun White wins Olympic gold; 100th overall for Team USA

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shaun White claimed the third Olympic gold medal of his career, but not without quite a bit of drama.

The U.S. snowboarding star trailed Japan’s Ayumu Hirano entering his third and final run, but posted a 97.75 score, giving him gold. (Watch that run here.)

This was his third career gold medal, coming after golds in Torino (2006) and Vancouver (2010), but did not make the podium in 2014 (Sochi).

White’s gold was the fourth for the U.S. in Pyeongchang. The others came from snowboarders Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson and Chloe Kim. America has won 14 gold medals in snowboarding since its Olympic debut in 1998, the most of any country.

White ranks third among Americans in individual winter gold medals, trailing only speedskaters Bonnie Blair and Eric Heiden, who have five each.

MORE: Watch Shaun White’s first halfpipe run | Second run

It is also the 100th gold medal in Olympic history for Team USA. It trails Norway, which started Wednesday with 121. Germany is third with 92.

Results

Gold: Shaun White (USA), 97.75

Silver: Ayumu Hirano (JPN), 95.25

Bronze: Scotty James (AUS), 92.00