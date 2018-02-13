A snapshot of Team USA’s 100 gold medals in the Winter Olympics

The U.S. men’s curling team wanted to make a statement in their PyeongChang opener, and in their all white uniforms they did.

The men, led by Skip John Shuster, scored three points in two different ends on the way to an 11-7 win over Korea.

The U.S. scored two in the opening end after Korea’s final throw went through the house, a good start that set the table for the rest of the contest.

The Koreans answered with two of their own in the second, but Shuster was able to one-up them in the third, capitalizing on another Korean mistake for a takeout and three points to go up 5-2 early.

Korea scored three of their own in the seventh to make it interesting, but again the U.S. had the answer. Korea’s final throw landed directly on the button, but Shuster had the perfect hammer throw to not only knock it through but put two more on the board for the U.S.

After finishing 9th and 10th in the past two Olympics, a good start in Korea could provide some confidence for the Americans.

