These gifs deserve a gold

Set your alarms early for Wednesday, because it’s all about hockey as the American men begin their Olympic campaign against Slovenia. Olympic Athletes from Russia, Canada, and Sweden are major favorites to be battling it out for the medals, but the Americans are bound to add some flair into the mix, and new-found stars are bound to emerge with the country’s amateur squad.

Before the sun rises, though, (at least along the East Coast), Laura Dahlmeier will be vying for her third gold medal in biathlon as the women participate in the 15km individual.

Elsewhere, the American women’s curling team begins its campaign against Japan.

Ice Hockey

After a solid start by the women in their tournament, it’s time for the men to take to the rink. Added intrigue has circled the competition this year because no NHL players may participate in the Olympics. This rule paved the way for a truly unique American team, containing college players as well as former professionals.

USA vs. SLO Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Biathlon

Darya Domrachaeva has had a disappointing start to her Olympic Games. The Belarusian, who dominated the sport four years ago, has failed to medal in both of her events so far. Meanwhile, things couldn’t be going for Laura Dahlmeier, who’s swept the competition thus far.

Women’s 15km Individual Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Curling

The U.S. women begin their curling tournament this morning against Japan. The Americans didn’t have the best outing in 2014, and are again considers long-shots this year. They could have faced much stiffer competition in the first round, though. A win over Japan could give the Americans a little bit of confidence as the tournament progresses.

USA vs. JPN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:50p.m. PST

Nordic Combined

Nordic Combined contains both biathlon and ski jumping.

The big name to look out for is Eric Frenzel. The former Olympic gold medal winner is seen by many as the man to beat in the normal hill, who won gold in the event in 2014.

Read more on Nordic Combined here

Normall Hill / 10km Combined Stream Live Here 3:45a.m. EST / 12:45a.m. PST

Luge

The U.S. has sent two teams to represent them in luge: Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdimenm, and Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk. The last time an American team medaled in luge was 2002 in Salt Lake, where they medaled silver and bronze. The U.S. is not expected to be competing for a podium finish this year.

Again, look out for Germany. Felix Loch’s disastrous final run in the men’s singles must surely be sitting in their minds, and the Germans will most likely prove that was just a fluke.

Men’s Doubles Stream Live Here 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST