US men see parallels to 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’

Tony Granato isn’t planning to show “Miracle” to his players as a source of inspiration.

“To win, we don’t need a miracle,” Granato said. “We need to be our best and to play our best for two weeks to win this tournament.”

Even so, members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team see parallels to the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” group that beat the Soviet Union and won the gold medal. Only 39-year-old captain Brian Gionta was alive then and was too young to remember it, but the movie and USA Hockey history have allowed these players to make a connection.

The right mix of youth and experience could be the winning recipe for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team -> https://t.co/u2CjmYP00B#TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/0F4gM5Cs5b — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 11, 2018

“That opportunity that they got is a lot of parallels to the opportunity we’re getting today in this Olympics,” forward Brian O’Neill said. “I think if you’re a normal U.S.A. hockey player, you look at the 1980 team regardless, but us being in very similar situations, it definitely gives us a lot of motivation and inspiration.”

