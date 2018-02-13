Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait to make her 2018 Olympic debut, once again, after weather caused the women’s slalom on Tuesday to be postponed.
Weather also caused the women’s giant slalom, which was scheduled for last Sunday, to be delayed.
Shiffrin is now expected to make her 2018 Olympic debut on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET in women’s giant slalom. She finished fifth in the event in Sochi.
The women’s giant slalom is now scheduled for Thursday evening.
The U.S. men’s curling team wanted to make a statement in their PyeongChang opener, and in their all white uniforms they did.
The men, led by Skip John Shuster, scored three points in two different ends on the way to an 11-7 win over Korea.
The U.S. scored two in the opening end after Korea’s final throw went through the house, a good start that set the table for the rest of the contest.
The Koreans answered with two of their own in the second, but Shuster was able to one-up them in the third, capitalizing on another Korean mistake for a takeout and three points to go up 5-2 early.
Korea scored three of their own in the seventh to make it interesting, but again the U.S. had the answer. Korea’s final throw landed directly on the button, but Shuster had the perfect hammer throw to not only knock it through but put two more on the board for the U.S.
After finishing 9th and 10th in the past two Olympics, a good start in Korea could provide some confidence for the Americans.
Catch up on the rest of the opening round of the men’s curling tournament here
Shaun White’s win in the men’s halfpipe marked just the second time a country has won at least 100 gold medals at the Winter Olympics, joining Norway (which started Wednesday with 121 golds).
So how do the other 99 break down? Here’s a look.
Notable Facts
- The very first U.S. Winter Olympic medal was won by Charles Jewstraw in the speed skating men’s 500m at the 1924 Chamonix GamesJewstraw is also the first-ever Winter Olympic gold medalist from any nation — the 500m was the first event to award medals in the first-ever Olympic Winter Games, on Jan. 26, 1924
- His medal currently resides in the Museum of American History at The Smithsonian
- The U.S. has won 25 gold medals on home turf:1932 Lake Placid: 6
- 1960 Squaw Valley: 3
- 1980 Lake Placid: 6
- 2002 Salt Lake City: 10
- The U.S. won 59 gold medals over its first 18 Olympic Winter Games, but hat number has skyrocketed in recent years, with 40 gold medals in its last five Winter Olympics, including 2018
- The U.S. has won at least one gold medal in every Winter Olympics. They won exactly one gold in 1924, 1936, 1964 and 1968
- 11 of the 99 U.S. gold medals have come in team event, with 88 in individual events
- Speed skater Eric Heiden holds the record for both the U.S. and all countries for most gold medals won in a single games. He won five gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games
- The oldest U.S. gold medalist is Jay O’Brien, who won four-man bobsled gold at the 1932 Lake Placid Games at 48 years, 357 days old
- The youngest U.S. gold medalist is Tara Lipinski, who won won ladies’ singles figure skating gold at the 1998 Nagano Games at 15 years, 253 days old
- Only Norway has won more Winter Olympic gold medals than the United States