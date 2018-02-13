What Chloe Kim’s dad texted her before the halfpipe final

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Chloe Kim’s dad repeated one word as his daughter stood at the top of the Olympic halfpipe for her victory lap, gold medal already assured.

“Imugi!” Jong-Jin Kim yelled, standing well behind the finish corral. “Imugi!”

Earlier Tuesday morning, Jong texted his 17-year-old daughter, a first generation Korean-American, before the biggest contest of her life.

“Today is the day imugi turns to dragon,” Jong said he messaged her. “She said hahahahaha, thank you very much.”

It’s a story that Kim has heard over and over again, according to an ESPN profile.

