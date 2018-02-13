TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Set your alarms early for Wednesday, because it’s all about hockey as the American men begin their Olympic campaign against Slovenia. Olympic Athletes from Russia, Canada, and Sweden are major favorites to be battling it out for the medals, but the Americans are bound to add some flair into the mix, and new-found stars are bound to emerge with the country’s amateur squad.

Before the sun rises, though, (at least along the East Coast), Laura Dahlmeier will be vying for her third gold medal in biathlon as the women participate in the 15km individual.

Elsewhere, the American women’s curling team begins its campaign against Japan.

Ice Hockey

After a solid start by the women in their tournament, it’s time for the men to take to the rink. Added intrigue has circled the competition this year because no NHL players may participate in the Olympics. This rule paved the way for a truly unique American team, containing college players as well as former professionals.

USA vs. SLO Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Biathlon

Darya Domrachaeva has had a disappointing start to her Olympic Games. The Belarusian, who dominated the sport four years ago, has failed to medal in both of her events so far. Meanwhile, things couldn’t be going for Laura Dahlmeier, who’s swept the competition thus far.

Women’s 15km Individual Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Curling

The U.S. women begin their curling tournament this morning against Japan. The Americans didn’t have the best outing in 2014, and are again considers long-shots this year. They could have faced much stiffer competition in the first round, though. A win over Japan could give the Americans a little bit of confidence as the tournament progresses.

USA vs. JPN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:50p.m. PST

Nordic Combined

Nordic Combined contains both biathlon and ski jumping.

The big name to look out for is Eric Frenzel. The former Olympic gold medal winner is seen by many as the man to beat in the normal hill, who won gold in the event in 2014.

Normall Hill / 10km Combined Stream Live Here 3:45a.m. EST / 12:45a.m. PST

Luge

The U.S. has sent two teams to represent them in luge: Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdimenm, and Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk. The last time an American team medaled in luge was 2002 in Salt Lake, where they medaled silver and bronze. The U.S. is not expected to be competing for a podium finish this year.

Again, look out for Germany. Felix Loch’s disastrous final run in the men’s singles must surely be sitting in their minds, and the Germans will most likely prove that was just a fluke.

Men’s Doubles Stream Live Here 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Women’s slalom starts tonight: What to watch

By Seth RubinroitFeb 13, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
Slalom is the first women’s Alpine skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

How to watch

Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 9:15 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12:45 a.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal favorites
All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, who became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in 2014 at the age of 18. Since then, she has swept the slalom gold medals at Worlds. She is hoping to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the event.

Russian dominance in pairs figure skating has long history

Tarasova, Morosov
By Mike MillerFeb 13, 2018, 5:45 PM EST
Russian pairs skating dominance is unlike anything we have seen in the United States. Here is how they stack up against America’s most dominant teams. 

Dating back to 1964, pair skaters – from what was then the Soviet Union – have dominated their discipline within figure skating. Lyudmila Belousova and Oleg Protopopov were the first of five straight teams who would combine to win seven gold medals until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Belousova and Potopopov began their reign by winning three straight silver world championships from 1962-1964, before winning Olympic gold at the 1964 Winter Games in Innsbruck. After Innsbruck, the married duo simply known as “the Protopopovs” was unstoppable, winning four straight world championship golds and adding another Olympic gold in 1968. Belousova passed away in September 2017.

Soviet dominance stretches past the Olympics and includes the world championships in pairs skating. From 1965-1991 the Soviet Union won 23 of 26 Worlds gold medals, never placing worse than silver during this stretch. During this era, the Soviets earned gold and silver in the same competition 12 times and swept the Worlds podium twice (1969 and 1988).

“For decades, Soviet or Russian pairs could be counted on for dominant performances built on great speed, unison, strength, emotion and classic ballet line, their blades whispering across the ice on swift and nearly silent crossover moves,” recalled writer Jere Longman from the New York Times.

