Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
The bar could not be set any higher in the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition (almost literally). Coming into the tournament, the talk has surrounded on a showdown between Shaun White and Scotty James. After their qualification performances, we understand why. But there will also be outsiders looking to spoil the party, namely Ayumu Hirano, who won gold in the X Games in January.

With the exceptionally high standard that’s been set in the qualifying rounds, you could expect to see some of the most captivating drama in PyeongChang tonight on NBC’s primetime coverage.

Snowboard

Shaun White performed like he had something to prove in the men’s qualification stage last night. The American, who still remembers his poor form in Sochi, landed an impressive 98.50 in his second run, and looks like his vintage self as he seeks his third Olympic gold medal. But Australia’s Scotty James, White’s biggest competitor, will have a say about that before the halfpipe concludes.

There are a handful of outsiders looking to spoil the party, however. Keep an eye on Ben Ferguson, Ayumu Hirano, and Raibu Katayama.

Men’s Halfpipe Final Stream Live Here 8:30p.m. EST / 5:30p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin has had to wait a while to get her Olympics rolling. The 2014 Olympic gold medalist, though, doesn’t feel any added stress from the delay. France’s Tessa Worley and 2010 gold medalist Viktoria Rebensburg are also serious gold medal contenders.

Women’s Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:15p.m. EST / 5:15p.m. PST

Figure Skating

The Knierims are back in action tonight in the pairs short program. They enter the competition as outsiders of a gold medal shot, with Germany and OAR set to duke it out for the top of the podium.

Short Program Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Curling

Following a disappointing showing in the mixed doubles competition, Matt Hamilton will look to bounce back in the men’s doubles competition.

Canada, who won the gold in the mixed doubles, remain a solid favorite to win gold again. Great Britain and Sweden will also be looking to emulate their podium positions from 2014.

DEN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. ITA Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

KOR vs. USA Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

SUI vs. GBR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Ice Hockey

Sweden and Switzerland have already punched their tickets to the semifinals, both starting 2-0 in group play. So what’s at stake in what could be argued a dead rubber game? Well, on the other side of the bracket are Canada, USA, and Finland. Those three nations are the three medal contenders, and only two – most likely Canada and USA – will advance. A first place finish in this group doesn’t mean much. Would would be meaningful, though, is an improbable win over one of the North American powerhouses.

SWE vs. SUI Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

 

Chloe Kim was hungry for gold (and also a sandwich)

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Chloe Kim was hungry for gold today, dominating the women’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang and then throwing out a 98.25 point victory run just for kicks. But she was also literally just hungry.

Following up her mid-qualifying round tweet about wanting some ice cream (no update on whether she ever got any, by the way), she tweeted about not finishing her breakfast sandwich and feeling the sting of hangriness, all while the final round of her event was going happening.

After first posting about the nerves-relieving churros she had before the halfpipe qualifier, she posted about wanting ice cream in the middle of said qualifying round. The Internet fell in love with her relatable sweet tooth craving and answered back with clever #OlympicIceCreamFlavors (including, but not limited to, “BoarderScotch” and “Vonnilla”).

Marcel Hirscher, the all-time best, finally gets his gold

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
JEONGSEON, South Korea — Remember a few years back when LeBron James took his talents to Miami and people were, like, the guy has to win an NBA title to prove he’s one of the all-time greats?

Same when, back in the day, John Elway hadn’t yet won a Super Bowl with Denver, and the noise was all about how he had to win to cement his legacy?

NBCOlymipcs.com: Marcel Hirscher finally adds Olympic gold to decorated resume

In Austria, alpine ski racing is some amazing combination of the NFL, NBA, MLB and every other thing that can come to mind. As they ski down rivers of ice, the country’s ski stars turn into pop culture heroes who all but walk on water.

Among its alpine legends, and we are talking Toni Sailer, Franz Klammer, Hermann Maier and many more, the evidence would strongly suggest that Marcel Hirscher is perhaps the greatest men’s alpine skier of all time. Except — he had never won an Olympic gold medal.

Until Tuesday.

In a brilliant combination of downhill and slalom skiing in the event that is now called the super-combined, Hirscher raced his way to Olympic victory in a pooled time of 2:06.52. Two French racers went 2-3, Alexis Pinturault 23-hundredths of a second behind and Victor Muffat-Jeandet 1.02 back.

