Aaron Rodgers wishes U.S. curler Matt Hamilton (and his mustache) good luck

Besides having an actual sister named Becca, U.S. curler Matt Hamilton has a lot of celebrity twins.

There’s Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, for one. Also notable is his likeness to Mario, of Super Mario Brothers fame. But his favorite twin? No doubt it’s Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Hamilton, who is a Wisconsinite himself, tweeted Rodgers asking for some Olympic support (throwing in a #GoPackGo), and the Packer talked back(-er), as the NFL player obliged.

Hamilton, 28, and his sister Becca, 27, had a disappointing performance in the inaugural mixed doubles event, but both are still fighting for some Olympic hardware in the men’s and women’s events, respectively. Both teams are currently in round-robin play with semifinals beginning on Feb. 22.