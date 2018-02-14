Heather Bergsma says her struggles aren’t limited to the Olympics

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – A year ago, it looked like Heather Bergsma could win the most medals of any U.S. athlete at the PyeongChang Olympics.
She’s now finished eighth in her two best races.
The 28-year-old appears destined to leave the Games without a medal for a third straight time as part of another disappointing U.S. speed skating performance.
The U.S. Olympic women’s speed skating medal drought dates to 2002, when Jennifer “Miami Ice” Rodriguez made the last podium.
Bergsma followed her meltdown in the 1000m on Monday – where her last lap was nearly three seconds slower than her penultimate one – with another near-three-second free fall in the 1500m won by Dutchwoman Jorien ter Mors on Wednesday.
“This was definitely my best shot,” at a medal, Bergsma said. “I don’t feel quite as good as I did last year. I think it shows throughout the season.”
Read the full story here, and watch speed skating highlights and streams
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Ayumu Hirano already has an Olympic silver medal back home in Japan. The budding snowboarding superstar didn’t plan on leaving Phoenix Snow Park with another one.
Yet it happened anyway because Shaun White happened, as he tends to do with the world watching.
NBCOlympics.com: From Torino to PyeongChang, watch all three of Shaun White’s gold medal runs
White’s scintillating final run in the men’s halfpipe final vaulted him past Hirano atop the podium for his third Olympic gold, relegating Hirano to silver for the second time in four years. No offense, but Hirano wonders if maybe the positions should have been reversed.
Asked if he felt he deserved gold instead of White, whose score of 97.75 was just clear of Hirano’s 95.25, the soft-spoken 19-year-old’s answer was polite but firm.
Read more and watch highlights from the epic snowboard halfpipe final by clicking here
Jan Mursak tied the game late in third period and tallied the game winner in overtime as Slovenia took down the United States in the opening game of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Slovenia knotted the game at two with 1:37 remaining in the third period. With their goalie pulled, Mursak was able to put home a rebound to force overtime. Blaz Gregorc and Miha Verlic assisted on the play.
Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves as the United States failed to protect a two-goal lead in the final period.
Forward Garret Roe made a nifty pass from behind the net to set up O’Neil at 14:44 of the opening period to give USA a 1-0 lead. Ryan Donato also assisted on the play.
Greenway buried a loose puck from in tight at 12:57 of the middle frame as the U.S. took a two-goal lead. Bobby Sanguinetti’s sharp-angled shot created the rebound opportunity for Greenway. O’Neil also assisted on the play.
U.S. defenseman Noah Welch aided Zapolski in the first period with a sliding save of his own.
Slovenian net minder Gasper Kroselj made 34 saves.
USA will face Slovakia next, at 10:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 15th.
Watch highlights from USA’s defeat to Slovenia by clicking here