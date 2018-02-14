Heather Bergsma says her struggles aren’t limited to the Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – A year ago, it looked like Heather Bergsma could win the most medals of any U.S. athlete at the PyeongChang Olympics.

She’s now finished eighth in her two best races.

The 28-year-old appears destined to leave the Games without a medal for a third straight time as part of another disappointing U.S. speed skating performance.

The U.S. Olympic women’s speed skating medal drought dates to 2002, when Jennifer “Miami Ice” Rodriguez made the last podium.

Bergsma followed her meltdown in the 1000m on Monday – where her last lap was nearly three seconds slower than her penultimate one – with another near-three-second free fall in the 1500m won by Dutchwoman Jorien ter Mors on Wednesday.

“This was definitely my best shot,” at a medal, Bergsma said. “I don’t feel quite as good as I did last year. I think it shows throughout the season.”

